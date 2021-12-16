High School Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North County (MD): North County HS which is located 15 minutes north of Baltimore in Glen Burnie, MD, is seeking 3 qualified Assistants. The positions available are Defensive Line, Offensive Line, and Linebackers. There are multiple teaching positions open, and we can discuss this further during the interview process. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Please send resume to head coach Quinten Jones at Qmjones@aacps.org.

Lake Placid (FL): Lake Placid HS is looking for varsity assistant football coaches. Coordinator spots possibly open to the right candidates as well. Looking for dedicated hard nosed football coaches who want to change young men's lives. Teaching positions available. Please email Brandon Ludwig at coachlud73@gmail.com with any questions you may have.

Paulding County (GA): Umbrah Brown has been named the head coach, per source. Brown has been the defensive coordinator the last two years, and replaces Van Spence as the Patriots head coach.

Old Saybrook / Westbrook (CT): Mike Marone is not returning after seven years. Position is posted open.