High School Scoop - Thursday December 2, 2021

Athol (MA): Head coach Bill LaRose has resigned after eight seasons leading the program.

Lyman Hall (CT): Bill Weyrauch has stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Glades Central (Belle Glade, FL): Glades Central HS has parted ways with Rashad Jackson and is looking for a new head football coach.

Central (Brooksville, FL): Central HS is looking for assistant football coaches all position groups are open at this time. Please forward your resume to Head Coach Jim Pusateri (Coach P) at Pusateri_j@hcsb.k12.fl.us. Currently we have 2-Math and a science teaching position open and possible Teaching positions available for next school year. Looking for coaches who can commit to off season and spring football program.



Reeths Puffer (MI): Head coach Matt Bird has resigned after three seasons.

Northpoint Christian (TN): Northpoint Christian School is seeking an experienced Defensive Coordinator. The applicant should have experience as a coordinator at the high school and/or college level. Northpoint Christian is a private K-12 school located in Southaven, MS just 20 minutes south of Memphis, TN and plays in the TSSAA D2AA. Applicants must have a strong Christian character and submit a statement of faith. Teaching positions will be available for the 2022/23 school year and there is a possibility to start January 2022 in certain subject areas. Please send resumes and a Christian statement of faith to Head Football Coach Tyler Gold at tgold@ncstrojans.com.

Cleveland (Seattle, WA): The head coaching job is open and has been posted.

Kermit (TX): Head coach Bubba Ross has stepped down from his coaching and AD responsibilities.

Mount Pleasant (MI): Head coach Ritchie Pinkard is moving into an AD role only and a new head coach will be hired, Matt Stepp tweets.

St Pius XI (Milwaukee, WI): Jamaal Napoleon has been promoted from interim head coach to head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Clovis (CA): Head coach Richard Hammond will not return after 13 seasons with the program.