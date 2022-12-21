High School Scoop - Thursday December 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Chelsea (MI): Longtime athletic director Brad Bush has stepped down to become an assistant director for the MHSAA. Before becoming AD, Bush enjoyed a successful two-decade run as the head coach at Chelsea.

Servite (CA): Per source, Servite HS is hiring Chris Reinert. Reinert was an analyst at Colorado and was elevated to special teams coordinator following the dismissal of Karl Dorrell.

Venice (FL): Venice HS is looking for a game 9-8/9-15/9-22 please email coach Peacock if you are interested john.peacock@sarasotacountyschools.net.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans) has an opening for two defensive assistant coaches (LBs / DBs, DL) and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year.Interested applicants should contact defensive coordinator Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

Coginchaug (CT): Per source, Coginchaug co-op head coach Mike Eagle has resigned after three seasons.



Hudson (NH): Head coach Dan McAnespie has decided to retire.