High School Scoop - Thursday December 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Fleming Island (FL): Chad Parker has accepted the head coaching job.

Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL): Loyola Academy is looking to hire a new head coach. The Head Football Coach is responsible for staffing at all aspects of the Football Program (Freshman A/B, Sophomore and Varsity), scheduling opponents (in conjunction with the Athletic Director), strength & conditioning (off season & in season program), and coaching team members. Interested parties can apply via this link.

Western (Las Vegas, NV): Western HS is completing its new staff and has openings for coaches at multiple positions. Coordinator positions will be considered for qualified candidates. There are several teaching and non faculty positions on campus. Candidates with college experience or HS coordinator experience will be given preference. Candidates seeking teaching positions must have or be able to obtain a Nevada Teachers License. Interested applicants should contact Athletic Director John Norton at nortoj@nv.ccsd.net.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL): After 17 years, and three state titles head coach John Holecek is retiring from coaching high school football.

Glazier Clinics: You don’t want to miss out on these cutting-edge football talks. Gain an edge next year over your opponent → https://www.glazierclinics.com/coaching-clinics-2023

Wellington Community (FL): Wellington Community HS is seeking applicants for the position of Varsity Head Football Coach. The selected candidate will oversee, and be responsible, for the all operations related to the football program. This will include all three teams - Freshmen, JV and Varsity. If you are interested in applying, please forward your résumé, letter of interest, and the contact information for at least three references to Athletic Director, Robert Callovi, via email at robert.callovi@palmbeachschools.org.

Hanahan (SC): Hanahan HS has an opening for a Head Football Coach/teaching position (position TBD). We are a 3A school, located just outside of Charleston, SC in the Berkeley County School District. All interested applicants should apply at www.bcsdschools.net and email a letter of interest and resume to our Athletic Director Kim Joseph at josephk@bcsdschools.net. The position will close on December 29.