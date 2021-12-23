High School Scoop - Thursday December 23, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Patrick Henry (San Diego, CA): Patrick Henry HS: Is on the eastern edge of San Diego city in an incredible neighborhood with a vibrant and diverse student population. 2021-2022 student enrollment will exceed 2,500 students. Recent construction projects on campus have elevated academic programs in theatre, music, video production, engineering, math, and world language. Recent construction projects on campus will also elevate the athletics facilities to compete with any school in the county; weight room, stadium, baseball, softball, and sand volleyball. Application Process: Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three letters of recommendation via E-mail to Athletic Director J. Cody Clark at jclark@sandi.net. Please indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Deadline to submit application materials will be January 21. The interview process will begin January 24.

Pine-Richland (PA): Pine-Richland School District, located in western Pennsylvania (Gibsonia) approximately 30 minutes north of Pittsburgh, is currently seeking qualified candidates for its Head Varsity Football Coach. With a district mission to Focus on Learning for Every Student Every Day, PRSD believes that learning takes place inside and outside the classroom. We have a strong tradition within our athletic programs that provides our student-athletes with opportunities to grow and develop their athletic, leadership, and team-building skills. The new Pine-Richland coach will find full support from the administration and the board and will be afforded the opportunity to coach at a high-achieving school district with the resources and facilities necessary to succeed. The new coach will find incredible student-athletes and passion for the sport. If interested, please send your resume and letter of interest to the Director of Athletics, Joseph Gironda, at jgironda@pinerichland.org. Candidates interested in learning more and submitting their application should do so online using this link.

Bastrop (LA): Bastrop HS is currently looking to fill multiple coaching

positions. Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line, Offensive

Coordinator (must have knowledge of Spread/RPO Schemes) and Offensive

Line. Positions are available to start in January. Previous experience

is preferred. If interested send your resumes to csherrod@mpsb.us.

All high school and college coaches get a FREE 3-Day Membership to FirstDown PlayBook. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. This limited-time Football Scoop offer is available until Jan. 14th. Sign up in seconds here.

Collins Hill (GA): Collins Hill HS is looking for 3 games for 2022 football season. Open dates are August 19th, 26th, September 9th or 23rd. Two of the three games need to be home games. Please email Head Coach Lenny Gregory at Lenny.Gregory@gcpsk12.org if interested.