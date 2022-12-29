High School Scoop - Thursday December 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Rio Americano (Sacramento, CA): Rio Americano HS in Sacramento, CA is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator. There will be teaching positions and non-credentialed jobs available at Rio and throughout the district. To be considered, please email your resume and references to Reid Sanders at reid.sanders@sanjuan.edu. If you’re attending the Convention, please put the dates you will be there in your email.

Knoxville Catholic (TN): Dean Cokinos, a former NFL personnel scout with the Titans with coaching stops at UMass, Austin Peay, and West Alabama, has been named head coach. He most recently served as special teams coordinator / linebackers coach at Brentwood Academy (Nashville, TN).

Montgomery Central (Troy, NC): Montgomery Central HS is looking to add an assistant coach and has an immediate social studies teaching opening at the high school. Come join a young program that has Elite Administrative and Community support. Interested candidates must have a social studies teaching certificate or degree. This position will come with an assistant football position with the offensive line. Interested candidates need to email a resume with updated references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.

Righetti (CA): Righetti HS is in the process of building a coaching staff. If interested please follow this link, fill it out and email Head Coach Rus Pickett rpcoach09@gmail.com when completed. Orcutt is located just south of Santa Maria, 15 mins South of Pismo Beach and 60 Mins north of Santa Barbara.

Lakeview (LA): Former longtime Avoyelles (LA) head coach Andy Boone has accepted the head coaching job. He takes over for Brandon Helms, who retired for health reasons.

Vidalia (LA): Michael Norris has resigned from the head coaching post after three seasons.

Caldera (Bend, OR): We have an opening at Caldera High School in Bend, Oregon. Caldera is a new State of the Art facility in Bend, Oregon. The school has awesome athletic facilities and we are looking for a Defensive Coordinator with possible teaching openings in the Spring. We will play our first year with Seniors this upcoming football season. Please send resume to head coach Mike Mitchell at Coachmitch16@gmail.com.

Ann Sobrato (Morgan Hill, CA): Ann Sobrato HS is looking to hire coaches for the 2023 season. We are specifically looking for Varsity Offensive and Defensive skill position coaches. We are also looking to build our JV Staff. JV position coaches or coordinator positions are perfect for younger coaches looking to become varsity coordinators and/or head coaches in the future. We heavily anticipate on campus vacancies in the classroom (Teacher, Aid, Paraprofessional) and on campus support (Security, Monitors, Support Staff) in the Fall, but specifics will be known at a later date. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Joel Rueda at CoachRueda@yahoo.com.

Dysart (West Phoenix, AZ): Dysart HS is looking for an experienced Defensive Coordinator to take our program to the next level. Preference will be given to on campus teachers with Strength and Conditioning experience. Please email HC john.ganados@dysart.org your interest.