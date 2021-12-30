Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
High School Scoop - Thursday December 30, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Newbury Park (CA): Newbury Park HS has hired Joe Smigiel, a former Panther player and offensive coordinator as their head coach.

West Creek (TN): West Creek HS, located in Clarksville, TN is looking for an offensive coordinator. Teaching positions currently available are in Sped. Position is opened to paraprofessionals as well. If interested, please send resume to Head Coach Robert.Gallowitz@cmcss.net.

Mill Valley (KS): Mill Valley HS is currently looking for highly motivated assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Interested candidates need to email a letter of interest and resume to Joel Applebee at japplebee@usd232.org. The coaching position could include a teaching position in various teaching positions. There are also openings for paraprofessionals. Please check our district website, https://www.applitrack.com/usd232/onlineapp/, for opportunities. For information on our program, visit www.mvjaguar.com. Mill Valley is a Class 5A school located in Shawnee, KS in the Kansas City metro area.

Jeffersontown (KY): Donte Ellison has been announced as the new head coach.

