High School Scoop - Thursday December 8, 2022

Kenosha Tremper (WI): Colin Zalokar will not return as head coach, per source.

Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine, FL): Tocoi Creek HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. It will be a varsity Qb/Offensive Coordinator, also Wr, Db, Rb position openings. We are new school going into our third year. Teaching positions in multiple fields. Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to Coach Mike Kolakowski – Head Football Coach at Michael.kolakowski@stjohns.k12.fl.us

King (Tampa, FL): King HS is looking to hire a running backs coach, wide receivers coach, outside linebackers coach and JV coaches. We run a 2-back offense and a 3-3-5 defense.Teachers preferred: This maybe a volunteer position, but teachers can earn a stipend. Teaching positions are currently open: Math, Reading, Social Studies VE and Access. Could start in January 2023. Interested candidates please contact Head Coach Dave Sevier at KingfootballBTC@gmail.com.

Patrick Henry (Ashland VA): Patrick Henry HS is looking for assistant JV and Varsity football coaches. All positions will be considered. Teaching openings are not known at this time. If you are interested please send your resume to head football coach Ken Wakefield at kwakefield@hcps.us.

Pardeeville (WI): Head coach Bob Hepp will not return, per source.

Coosa Christian (Gadsden, AL): Coosa Christian is looking for a varsity football game on 9/29 or 10/6 for the 2023 season. Interested programs can email markobryant@coosachristian.org.

Sheboygan South (WI): Per source, Jason Harder will not return as head coach.

Wakefield (VA): Wakefield HS is seeking assistant football coaches for the fall 2023 season for Varsity, JV, and Freshman teams. All positions will be considered, including possible Defensive Coordinator, JV HC and FR HC. Multiple teaching positions are available. Arlington Public Schools offers one of the most lucrative pay scales in the country- linked here. Interested candidates should email their football and teaching resumes to Head Football Coach Darrell Weeks at darrell.weeks@apsva.us

Medford (MA): Medford HS is currently seeking 2-3 coaches to add to the staff. Coaching experience preferred but not required. Compensation based on experience. Medford high school is 20 minutes outside of Boston with a rich football tradition. Interested candidates should reach out to adam.offit@gmail.com.



