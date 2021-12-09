High School Scoop - Thursday December 9,  2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Del Valle HS (TX): Del Valle High School is seeking a Varsity Defensive Coordinator, Please use this link to apply.

Killeen Chaparral (TX): The head coaching position has been posted.

TC Williams (Alexandria, VA): T.C. Williams HS looking to add a couple of highly qualified coaches to its staff. Coordinator responsibilities available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. T.C. Williams is the largest high school in the state of Virginia candidates MUST commit to a year-round program. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Rodney Hughey Rodney.hughey@acps.k12.va.us.

Chaminade (CA): Head coach Ed Croby has announced his retirement and David Machuca is taking over as head coach.

Interlachen (FL): Interlachen (FL): Interlachen HS, which is about 35 minutes east of Gainesville, is looking for football coaches for the 2022 season. Looking for an Offensive Line Coach is our first priority, possible other positions available. We currently have a PE position open, there may be more teaching positions opening up in the future. Interested candidates can contact Head Coach Erik Gibson e2gibson@my.putnamschools.org.

Scotlandville (LA): Head coach Lester Ricard and the program have parted ways after three seasons.

Liberty (FL): Liberty High School is looking to hire assistant football coaches for both sides of the ball. There is the potential for a PE teaching opening as well as other staff positions available starting in January 2022 and into the 2022-2023 school year. Interested candidates should send resumes and references to Michael.babin@osceolaschools.net.

Ridgeview (Orange Park, FL): Ridgeview High School (6A) in Orange Park is looking for multiple assistant coaches on both sides of the football. We are rebuilding our program with a purpose-driven culture focused on building quality young men with high moral character who prioritize their academics and seek to reach competitive greatness in the weight room and on the football field. Preference will be given to offensive assistants and a coordinator role is possible given the right fit. Teaching jobs are anticipated to open up in the Spring, currently there is an opening for teachers certified in CTE. There is also an ESE Assistant position available. Ridgeview is a great place for an opportunity to learn and grow within a competitive county and district. If interested, please send resume and letter of interest to Robert.Arnette@myoneclay.net.

Del Valle (TX): Del Valle HS is looking to hire a defensive coordinator / fundamentals of sports coordinator. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Park Vista (FL): Park Vista Community HS (FL) We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions on Varsity and JV Teams. Positions available on Varsity are: Offense-TE Coach, Defense- DL Coach, DB Coach. JV Positions available are Offense-Head Coach,Offense-OC, OL, WR, RB/ Defense- DL Coach and Special Teams Coordinator. Teaching positions are available now in ESE, Math, and English. We have an immediate opening for English Teachers. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Leonard Weaver @ coachleonardweaver21@gmail.com.

Worth County (GA): Worth County HS is in need of 3 games. We have openings during weeks 3, 4, 5, & 6. If interested, please contact Coach Ironside at pironside@worthschools.net.

Liberty (Faquier, VA): Liberty HS is looking to add a couple of coaches to its Varsity Staff. Liberty is a 4A school located in Northern Virginia about 1 hour from DC playing a highly competitive schedule. Teaching openings in Fauquier County are routinely available, and opportunities in the building are expedited.Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Travis Buzzo at travis.buzzo@fcps1.org.

Gilman (Baltimore, MD): Gilman School in Baltimore, MD is looking to fill several assistant coaching positions on both sides of the ball for the upcoming 2022 season. Looking for best "fit" assistants and we will be flexible - current needs are OL and DB, but this could change in time. Local candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Teaching positions within the school are a possibility and TBD at this time, but more info on teaching positions will be coming out in January. Please email resumes to Head Coach Nick Bach at gilmanschoolfb@gmail.com.