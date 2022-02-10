High School Scoop - Thursday February 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Surry (NC): Head coach Patrick Taylor has stepped down after 12 seasons with the program.

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City HS has multiple openings on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Looking for well qualified applicants that have multiple years experience coaching varsity football. Current teaching position = PE / Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. Special Teams Coordinator potential for the right candidate. Director of Football Operations / Technology position available, as well. Teaching opportunities / positions for the 2022-2023 school year will be available. Send cover letter, resume & references to the Assistant Coach Tim Place at tim.place@jcschools.us

Austin Anderson (TX): Little Elm HS (TX) defensive coordinator Donald Hatcher is being hired as the new head coach.

Stratford Academy (Macon, GA): Stratford Academy is a K-12 private college preparatory school in Macon, GA. We are currently seeking a coach for the defensive side of the ball and/or offensive line. In addition to coaching, we have an Upper School History teaching position as well as an Upper School/Middle School Assistant Principal position. Please contact Athletic Director Mark Farriba at mark.farriba@stratford.org.

Germantown (TN): Oak Grove offensive coordinator Russell Mitchell is the new head coach at Germantown.

Brentwood (TN): Brentwood HS is seeking an assistant varsity football coach with math certification. We are a 6A school of approximately 1800 students with a history of high standards both academically and athletically. We are located 13 miles from downtown Nashville. Preference is for someone that has experience with coaching the defensive secondary, but we are looking for the best overall fit for our program. If interested, please contact Head Coach Clint Finch at clintf@wcs.edu.

Riverside Brookfield (IL): Sam Styler has been named the new head coach.