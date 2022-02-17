High School Scoop - Thursday February 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Richmond Senior (NC): Richmond Senior HS is looking for a defensive assistant coach. A PE teaching spot (possible weight room) is attached to this position. We are looking for the best fit and will consider all defensive positions. Please contact Coach Till at bryantill@richmond.k12.nc.us with resume and references.

Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, NC): Cardinal Gibbons HS, a NCHSAA 4A member school is looking for a varsity opponent on 9/16/22 or 9/23/22. We prefer a home game but are open to other options (1-year or 2-year contract). If interested, please email Steven Wright at stevenwright@cghsnc.org.

Athens (OH): Athens HS has an opening for a varsity assistant football coach. There are potential teaching jobs in the district. Coaching position is flexible. Send cover letter and resume to Nathan White at nwhite@athenscsd.org.

Osceola Fundamental (Seminole, FL): Osceola Fundamental High School in Seminole, Florida has an English opening & VE Specialist, on Pinellas County Schools job board, which we could get you in right away after interviews. Looking for Coordinators or positional coaches. Excited to get someone on campus and would love to hear from you in email before applying. Seminole is 10 minutes or less from beach in Pinellas County. Send me a resume if you are interested to montgomerych@pcsb.org

Green Bay East (WI): Green Bay East HS is searching for assistant coaches who strive to win but more importantly wish to build a program based on Love, Effort, Attitude, and Discipline (#LEAD). Teaching positions within the school are unknown at this time. Special consideration will be given to coaches with a background in the flexbone offense. If interested please send a resume and purpose statement to Head Coach Levi Nelson at rlnelson1@gbaps.org

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA): Blessed Trinity Football is looking for a scrimmage game 8/12. Contact Coach Tom Hall at thall@btcatholic.org

Umatilla (FL): Umatilla HS is currently seeking qualified offensive and defensive assistant football coaches with a potential opportunity for defensive coordinator for the right candidate. We are looking for candidates of high character and values that understand the time commitment involved. Umatilla plays 4A football with approximately 850 students enrolled in the school. We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the Fall EXCEPT PE. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach Charlie Cerney at cerneyc@lake.k12.fl.us.

Lubbock Monterey (TX): Duncanville (TX) defensive coordinator Judd Thrash has been named head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass HS in Lexington, Kentucky will have at least 2 openings on our 2022 staff. One of the positions is Varsity Inside Linebackers, and Freshman Assistant (OC Freshman for right candidate). Teaching positions are unknown at this time and paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. If interested, please send resumes to nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Grand Blanc (MI): Head coach Clint Alexander is resigning after going 36-16 over the last five seasons.

Marion (VA): Allendale HS (MI) assistant and former Grand Valley State (D-II - MI) offensive coordinator Jack Ginn has accepted the head coaching job at Marion HS.

Chaparral (TX): Salada (TX) head coach Alan Haire has been named the school's first-ever head coach, per multiple reports.

Jeff Davis (GA): Jeff Davis HS has openings on its coaching staff. We are in search of a defensive line coach or a wing backs coach that fits our staff and culture. Looking for certified coaches in all areas including PE. Interested candidates should send resume to lance.helton@jeff-davis.k12.ga.us.

Rio Americano (CA): Reid Sanders, who has coaching experience at Southern and Georgia State, has been named head coach.

Lafayette Jefferson (IN): Jefferson HiS has an immediate varsity opening on our defensive staff. Ideally, we are seeking someone with experience coaching either Defensive Line or Safeties. We are seeking a coach who is highly motivated and extremely dependable. Teaching openings for the 22-23 school year include History, Math, Science, and SPED. Additionally, we have the following openings at our Middle School: Computer Science, 8th grade Language Arts, 7th grade Math, 8th grade Math, SPED (co-teaching). Our community support is top-notch, as we recently constructed a million-dollar athletic performance facility and also have a multi-million dollar locker room/meeting room facility. We have an enrollment of 2000+ students and currently compete in Indiana's largest class. We return 16 starters and are coming off a 7-4 season. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Pat Shanley with your resume and references at pshanley@lsc.k12.in.us.

San Luis Obispo (CA): San Luis Obispo HS is looking for assistant football coaches for all levels. There are possible teaching positions open in SPED, English, and Science. Substitute teachers are also encouraged to apply. If interested please contact Head Coach Pat Johnston at pjohnston@slcusd.org.

Torrey Pines (CA): Torrey Pines High School (CA) is looking for tremendous teachers and leaders of young men. Assistant coaching positions are open on both offense and defense. Please send resumes to Head Coach Robby Collins at robert.collins@sduhsd.net.