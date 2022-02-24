High School Scoop - Thursday February 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

White Hall (AR): Former Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett has been named head coach at White Hall HS.

Chelsea (OK): Gary Joice has been named head coach.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking to fill a few assistant coaching positions. Both offensive and defensive openings. Possible teaching positions in the building, but nothing clear at this point. Comstock Park had the biggest single-season turnaround in the state this past fall, going from 1-6 to 9-1. Interested programs can contact head coach Doug Samuels at dsamuels@cppschools.com.

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS, which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte in Spencer, NC, is seeking a qualified Quarterbacks Coach with coordinating duties for the right fit. The current openings are Science, Marketing CTE, OCS/EC, EC Job Coach and Teacher Assistants. All certifications will be considered with other positions coming open soon. The coaching position does not require you to work in the building. Please send resume to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

Dallas ISD (TX): In an effort to "retain and attract" top coaches, Dallas ISD is committing significantly more to their football coaches moving forward with starting salaries approaching six-figures.

Liberty (Fauquier, VA): Liberty HS is looking to add a S&C coach. This position is a teaching and after school position. Applicants must have a valid VA PE license with Drivers Ed endorsement. This position will spend the day in the Weight room and teaching PE 10. With a 4K after school stipend for running after school training program. Liberty is a 4A school located in Northern Virginia about 1 hour from DC playing a highly competitive schedule in all sports. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Travis Buzzo at travis.buzzo@fcps1.org

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking for a “Best Fit” coach, we have varsity positions on both and defense. We have an immediate opening in ESE/SPED (support & facilitation), and expect to have openings in all other subject areas except PE this spring for the fall of 2022. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County and starting teacher pay is $47,500. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications, and references to Head Coach Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us

Broughton (Raleigh, NC): Broughton is looking for an experienced, passionate offensive line coach whose expertise and effectiveness as a teacher will help turn around a unit that has struggled the last two seasons. We are an Air Raid team that wants to run the ball more frequently and effectively next season using gap schemes. You must love the game, love kids, and love using the game to help boys become good men. Please reach out to me if you fit this description at coachdawsoncapsfootball@gmail.com.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS is accepting applications for varsity offensive coordinator. This is a full time play calling position. OC will manage an offensive room with 5 other position coaches. 2nd sport is negotiable. Teaching field is open (most likely will NOT include a classroom assignment). Starting salary for someone out of state will be north of 50K. Position could start as early as March. Woodville is a AAA-I school located in SE Texas. We are situated between Beaumont and Lufkin with a drive time to Houston being less than 2 hours. Program is 49-18 over the past 6 years with 4 district championships. We have great facilities with an opportunity to win. If interested, email a resume to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org. We will begin interviews next week. If selected for an interview you will be required to come in person for an interview.

Dundalk (MD): Tom Abel III has been announced as the new head coach.

Grand Junction (CO): Grand Junction HS has an opening week 2 in Colorado. We are a 4A with an enrollment of about 1,400 students. Would be interested in looking at a home and home.

Holland (MI): Will Siffin, who served as the head coach at Hoover HS (IA) for nine seasons before taking a few years off, has been named head coach.

Bloomington (TX): Pending board approval. Bloomington is set to name Woodville HS (TX) offensive coordinator and former Groveton HS (TX) head coach Brandon Craus as their new head coach / AD, Matt Stepp tweets.

Kentlake (WA): Kentlake HS is looking to add high character coaches to our staff. All positions and experiences will be considered as well as OC and DC. Local candidates and all certifications are encouraged (teaching position are TBD). We are looking for the best culture fit to start a new era of Falcon football. Please email Coach Pelc at klakefootball@gmail.com if interested.







