High School Scoop - Thursday February 3, 2022

Dixie Heights (Edgewood, KY): Dixie Heights HS has several openings for both offense and defense on our varsity staff. We have flexibility on positions and looking for the best candidates, preferably with varsity or college coaching experience. There’s a possible defensive coordinator position available for the right candidate. All teaching positions are unknown at this time, however we currently have openings in English and Art. Paraprofessionals and local coaches are strongly encouraged to apply. Check this link for teaching positions as they often come available. Please send your resume and references to Head Coach Patrick Burke at CoachPatrick.Burke@gmail.com.

Dothan (AL): Dothan HS, a 7A school located in Southeast AL and less than 90 minutes from Panama City Beach, is looking to fill a varsity secondary position. All teaching positions will be considered, the PE slot is at the elementary school next to the HS. Competitive Teachers Pay & Supplement. Email resume to HFC Jed Kennedy at jekennedy@dothan.k12.us.

Maclay School (Tallahassee, FL): The Maclay School is looking for a defensive coordinator and a wide receivers coach. There are limited positions in the school. If interested contact HC Jason Cauley at maclaymaraudersfb@gmail.com.

Cairo (GA): Cairo HS, located 30 minutes north of Tallahassee, Florida in Cairo, GA, is looking to fill the following positions; Offensive Coordinator, offensive position coach, defensive position coach/ Teaching positions available: PE, Drivers Ed., & ISS If interested, please email resume and letter of interest to head coach Steve DeVoursney at s.devoursney@grady.k12.ga.us.

Horizon (AZ): Horizon High School is seeking a Varsity Linebacker Coach. Based on experience, this position will possibly include the role of JV Head Coach. Preferred candidates will seek employment at Horizon High School. We did win the 2021 5A State Championship. We're returning several key players and are positioned for another successful season. We currently have para jobs open. Teaching positions are to be determined. Interested applicants; send your resume and cover letter to defensive coordinator Cameron Wierson at wierson.cj@gmail.com.

Bonita Springs (FL): Bonita Springs HS is looking to fill a few vacancies on the defensive side of the ball. All positions will be considered, and come with a stipend. Teaching positions will be available in the fall. Current opening at the school include guidance counselor, security and para-professional. Established in 2017, Bonita Springs HS is located in southwest Florida between Fort Myers and Naples. We are entering our 3rd year of varsity football. If interested, contact Head Coach Rich Dombroski at richardjd@leeschools.net.

Pace Academy (GA): Nick Bach has been announced as the new head coach.

St. Francis (Buffalo, NY): St. Francis HS in Buffalo, NY is in need of 2 games. Sept. 2-3 and Oct. 28-29. Would like 1 to be at home. Possible 2 year contract on table. Contact Jerry Smith HFC 716-627-1200 X544 or smithj@stfrancishigh.org We are an all boys catholic school of 420 Grades 9 thru 12. There Are about 40 players on Varsity. Willing to travel if arrangements can be made.

Bayside (FL): Bayside HS, located in Beautiful Palm Bay, FL has an immediate English opening. We are looking for experienced and young coaches on both sides of the ball who understand the grind of a successful program. Coach Broomfield is entering his 5th Season and has very talented team returning for 2022! We are looking for coaches on both sides of ball possible coordinator position for right candidates. Contact Coach Broomfield at Broomfield.Corey@brevardschools.org include resume.

Spencer (GA): Spencer HS is looking for coaches best fit for the program. Teaching positions available are Automotives, Math, ELA, SPED and PE. If interested email kegler.joseph@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

Hermiatge (VA): Hermitage HS is a Central Region Powerhouse in the state of Virginia. 2021 5C regional championship Runner-Up. Looking to for quality JV Offensive and Defensive Line Coaches that understand and willing to learn from our Varsity concepts. Also looking for a strength and conditioning Coach that has experience in developing an off-season program and in-season lifting schedule. Please contact Coach Jean-Pierre AT tjpierre1@henrico.k12.va.us.

Collins Hill (GA): Collins Hill HS is looking to hire an offensive coordinator. We are coming off a State Championship season and have an established program that in Nationally ranked. We are looking for someone with proven experience. Must be certified in PE or History. Qualified candidates please send resume to Lenny.Gregory@gcpsk12.org