High School Scoop - Thursday January 12, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Gwinnett (GA): Head coach Bill Stewart, who led the program to their only state title in 2017, has accepted an analyst job at Georgia Tech, Gwinnett Daily Post shares.

Northwest Guilford (NC): Per source, Greensboro (D-III - NC) defensive coordinator Chris Rusiewicz has resigned and accepted the head coaching position at Northwest Guilford.

Grad Assistant forum: "I could give a crap about your resume." - Notes from inside the AFCA grad assistant forum.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel,Fl is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us.



Greenhill School (Dallas, TX): Greenhill School, a prep school in Dallas, TX is looking for a Head Football Coach/Game Day Administrator. Interested candidates, please apply on the school’s website using the following link. Greenhill School Football Coach/Gameday Administrator.

Northview (Bratt, FL): Northview HS is seeking a home game for 10/20 and 10/27 in 2023. Please Contact Coach Wes Summerford if interested. (850)4267000 or Wsummerford@ecsdfl.us.

Alvirne (NH): Assistant coach Matt Lee has been elevated to head coach.

Calvary Day (Savannah, GA): Calvary Day in Savannah ga is looking for a scrimmage game on August 4th 2023. Please contact Mark R Stroud at mstroud@calvarydayschool.com

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (SC): Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach SC seeks full time Christian teachers and assistant football coaches who would like to help build a Championship Football Program while working in a Christ-centered environment. Competitive teaching salary, benefits pac and coaching supplements are offered. All subject matters will be possible for the right person who is a solid believer and has a passion for teaching and coaching football in a Christ- centered environment. Interested candidates can email head coach Marty Williams at martywilliams1959@icloud.com.