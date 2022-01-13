High School Scoop - Thursday January 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pine Tree (Longview, TX): Offensive coordinator Jason Bachman has been promoted to head coach. Kerry Lane, who had served as head coach, has been promoted to the AD post.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora High School part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to hire highly motivated and dedicated football coaches on either side of the ball. We are a 5A program with tremendous community & administrative support. Teaching & Paraprofessional openings may be possible for 2022/23 school year. Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to LarkinW@Lake.k12.fl.us

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking hard-working assistant coaches. Possible teaching positions available. Experience in college or varsity is encouraged, but not necessary. If interested please send resume and references to: askari_adams@nvusd.org.

Boiling Springs (SC): Matt Reel has been named head coach.

Lee County (GA): Lee County HS is looking for a DL coach with possible STC responsibility. Must be certified to teach in GA (any certification). If interested e-mail resume to fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.

East Helena (MT): East Helena HS is looking to add Varsity and/or JV assistants to our football program. Possible Special Teams Coordinator position for qualified applicants. We are a Class A school (2nd biggest) with a projected enrollment of 600+, located 5 minutes from the state capitol, Helena, MT. 2021 was our first year at the Varsity level as the brand new school opened with just freshmen in 2019. We are looking for great teacher/coaches that are willing to possibly coach multiple sports in our school district. We are in the process of building this program the right way and had very little success last year. There are a variety of teaching positions open at the high school which can be viewed at this link. Please send a coaching resume and application to Head Coach Tyler Murray at tmurray@ehps.k12.mt.us.

Newsome (Tampa, FL): Newsome HS is looking to add multiple varsity and jv assistant coaches for the 2022 Season. We are looking for applicants that want to make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Current teaching jobs available in Reading and VE English. Position available in English, Science, and Social Studies at the end of the school year. Newsome high school is located on the east side of Tampa, Florida in a suburb called Lithia. We have close to 3,500 students enrolled in our high school. Our football program has been in the 8A playoffs each of the last three seasons. Since 2018, we have finished with a combined record of 27-15. If interested in our program, please send resume and references to christian.yockey@hcps.net.

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte in Spencer, NC, is seeking 2 qualified Defensive Assistants (DL and DB) and 1 Offensive Assistant (WR). We have the ability to move our staff around for best fit. The current openings are Social Studies and Middle School Physical Education. There are possible openings in Math and Science this summer. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Please send resume to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

New Fairfield (CT): Anthony Fatta is not returning to lead the program and New Fairfield has posted the head coaching position.

Archbishop Spalding (MD): Archbishop Spalding HS is looking for games on August 26th/27th(home or Away) & Sept 9th/10(Home). Spalding is in the MIAA A Conference in Maryland. The school is located 10 minutes from BWI Airport and a short drive from Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington,DC. Please contact Head Football Coach Kyle Schmitt at schmittk@spaldinghs.org.

Slocomb (AL); Richard Tisdale has decided to step down from the head coaching post.

Redondo Union (CA): Former NFL linebacker and RUHS alumnus Keith Ellison has been announced as head coach.



