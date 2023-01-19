High School Scoop - Thursday January 19, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS has an opening on the staff attached to an opening in PE. Position needs to be certified to teach PE. Position will also serve as strength coach for athletics, with strength classes during the day. Coaching responsibilities are flexible. Interested candidates can reach out to head coach Doug Samuels at dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Northside Warner Robins (GA): Ben Bailey, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Peach County (GA), is the new head coach at Northside Warner Robins HS, per source.

Wooster (OH): Wooster HS is looking to add assistant coaches to the staff. Teaching positions are currently unknown at this time. Interested candidates should send a complete teaching & coaching resume to Head Football Coach Austin Holter at wstr_aholter@woostercityschools.org.

Umatilla (FL): Umatilla High School located in Umatilla, FL is looking to hire a Offensive Coordinator. Teaching position as a support facilitator is available. Umatilla is looking to build on its success. Please send resume to Head Coach Eric Samuels eric.d.samuels38@gmail.com.

Gardendale (AL): Gardendale HS is looking for a game 9/1. Home or away. Contact ceads@jefcoed.com if interested.

Palm Desert (CA): Palm Desert HS, is looking to fill a Week 2 game (9/01/23) willing to play away. We are a Division 7 team that graduated 17 seniors. Will play division 7-9 team. We have two levels (varsity, frosh). This will be a rebuilding year for us. If interested please contact Rudy Forti at rudy.forti@desertsands.us.