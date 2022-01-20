High School Scoop - Thursday January 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central (Brooksville, FL): Central HS is looking for a WRs / DBs coach. Currently we have a science teaching position open and possible Teaching positions available for next school year. Looking for coaches who can commit to the off season and spring football program. Please forward your resume to Head Coach Jim Pusateri (Coach P) at Pusateri_j@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Booker (TX): Nic Williams, the assistant principal at Palo Duro HS (TX), has been named head coach and AD at Booker ISD. Williams previously served as the offensive coordinator at Borger HS (TX).

Hernando (FL): Hernando HS, located 45 minutes north of Tampa, is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Hernando has made the state play-offs 4 out of the last 5 years. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Florida Teaching Certificate (www.fldoe.org). Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Mark Lee at lee_m2@hcsb.k12.fl.us. Please visit the Hernando County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (www.hernandoschools.org). This must be completed to be able to be interviewed. There will be teaching positions available (NO PE at this time). Other supplements also available.

Suitland (MD): Suitland HS is seeking a Varsity QB, WR, DB and RB coach. Please send resume, letter of interest and reference to Ed Shields at Eshields@comcast.net. Teaching positions unknown (to see what is open go to PGCPS.ORG).

Thunder Ridge (ID): Thunder Ridge HS in Idaho Falls, Idaho is a 5A high school that just hired a new head coach. His name is Michael Berger, he’s the son of Skyline High School head coach (and 5 time state championship coach) Scott Berger. Both Berger’s played at Idaho State. Michael comes from 5A power house Highland High School who put out players like Taysom Hill and Tommy Togiai. Thunder Ridge is lucky to land the 30 year old coach.

Knoch (PA): Knoch HS is currently searching for a Defensive position coach with the possibility of coordinating the defense. Experience coaching the back end of the defense will be given high priority. E-mail Head Coach Tim Burchett at burch071@yahoo.com.

Allendale (MI): Former Grant HS (MI) head coach Darren Gerraghty has been named head coach.

Caruthersville (MO): Caruthersville HS, located in Caruthersville Missouri is looking for a high energy assistant football coach. Preferably WRs / DBs experience. Multiple teaching opportunities available. If interested, email your resume to dguglielmo@cps18.org with "Assistant Coach" in the subject line.

Steinbrenner (Tampa Bay, FL): Steinbrenner HS is looking for a wide receivers coach, possible pass game coordinator, who can be dedicated to the program year around. We will possibly have teaching positions popping open in April but No PE. We are a public school that plays 8A football in Florida. Program has won the state academic championship the last 3 years while going 23-8 over that time period with 2 district titles, 1 regional title and a state final 4 finish. Needless to say, this is a place where academics & culture meet which contributes to our success on the field. Interested applicants please email Head Coach at perez@steinbrennerfootball.com







