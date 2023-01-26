High School Scoop - Thursday January 26, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS, located on the north end of Grand Rapids, is looking to hire a co-defensive coordinator. PE position is open in the HS and we have weight room classes scheduled during the day for our athletes. Need to be certified in PE. Position will also serve as head strength coach for all of athletics. Position on defense is flexible. Interested candidates can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Hyde Park (Austin, TX): Hyde Park HS, led by 21 year NFL veteran Phil Dawson, is looking to hire an offensive position coach to join staff. This opportunity includes a competitive stipend and a flexible schedule for off campus employment. Live in the heart of Austin, Texas and be a part of a growing program. Both young and seasoned coaches are encouraged to apply. Please send your resume to zackwells1@gmail.com.

Indiana Area (PA): The Indiana Area School District is accepting applications for an Assistant Football Coach. Experience preferred. This coach will primarily be tasked with working with the offensive & defensive linemen. The stipend for the first year is $4,797 which will increase to $6,396 for subsequent seasons. Please direct all questions about the position to Athletic Director Dan Roan at droan@iasd.cc and Head Coach Brad Wright at bwright@iasd.cc. Clearances will be required prior to hiring. EOE.

Lafayette (KY): Lafayette HS is searching for a defensive coordinator, as well as a linebackers coach. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jon Lawson, jon.lawson@fayette.kyschools.us and/or Ashton Bailey, ashton.bailey@fayette.kyschools.us

Lake City (SC): Lake City HS is looking to fill a coaching slot. We will give consideration to all positions and possible OC responsibility to the right fit. We have a wide variety of teaching & para opening listed on our district website. Email Coach Baker if interested at rbaker@fsd3.org. Great location, within an hour and a half drive from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Charleston.

Bishop Guertin (NH): Anthony Nalen has been announced as the new head coach.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Hanahan (SC): Milan Turner, who was the director of high school relations for Clay Helton last season and prior to that was a successful high school coach in Georgia, has accepted the head coaching job at Hanahan HS.

Anclote (FL): Anclote HS, a growing program, including a JV for the first time since 2018, is looking for coaches to join us this spring and into the fall. Varsity Offensive and Defensive Coordinator available, as well as JV head coach and coordinators. We are looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. On-campus coaches are preferred. Must have teaching certification in the state of Florida or equivalent. Teaching jobs also available at our neighboring Middle School. Additional coaching supplements available. We are looking for coaches that are willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round and are looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gcliman@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Stoughton (MA): Christopher Evans has been named the program's new head coach.

Leto (Tampa, FL): Leto HSis looking to hire coaches for the 2023 season. We are specifically looking for Varsity QB, OL, DL, and LB coaches. Additionally, we are looking to build an entire JV Staff. JV coordinator positions are perfect for young coaches looking to become varsity coordinators and/or head coaches in the future. We anticipate on campus vacancies in the fall but will not know specifics until late winter or early spring. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Ron Perisee at Ronald.perisee@hcps.net.