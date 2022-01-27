High School Scoop - Thursday January 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS, located 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach, is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, Offensive Line other position coaches may be considered for the right candidate. We also have a Track and Field position available immediately. Teaching positions will be available come fall in ESE, Math, and Social Studies. We have an immediate opening for a guidance counselor. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org

Crisp County (Cordele, GA): Crisp County HS is searching for a DB coach for the 2022 season. Teaching positions are in Math, Social Studies, and Special Education. Crisp County is located 2 hours south of Atlanta and is a great place to live and work. We are very competitive in the AAA classification in Georgia and have about 1,100 students in our school. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com.

Suwanee (FL): Suwannee HS is looking for a WRs coach / Special Teams coordinator. Teaching positions TBD later this semester. Possible track, weightlifting, and flag football supplements also available. If interested please contact head coach Kyler Hall. kyler.hall41@gmail.com

Milford (MI): Assistant coach Andrew Micovich has been promoted to head coach.

Wesleyan (GA): Wesleyan School, a college prep school of academic excellence and a strong Christian mission north of ATL, is seeking an OLB coach with varsity coaching experience. A DB background would be considered as well. All applicants must be a practicing Christian. Teaching openings likely to include science, math, and English in either HS or MS. No PE openings expected at this time. Interested parties should email resume to HC Franklin Pridgen at fpridgen@wesleyanschool.org.

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Niles (MI): Niles HS has an opening for an offensive line coach. We currently are running flexbone and knowledge in that offense would help but not a deal breaker. Please direct inquiries to head coach Scot Shaw email scot.shaw@nilesschools.org.

Oak Harbor (WA): Oak Harbor HS is located on beautiful Whidbey Island. Oak Harbor is a 3A school that plays football in the WESCO conference. We are looking for an assistant football coach (prefer defensive back coach who could possibly serve as a defensive coordinator. We anticipate a teaching opening in PE/Health. If you are interested please contact Jerrod Fleury at jfleury@ohsd.net for more information.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (MI): Former Sanford Meridian (MI) and St. Louis (MI) head coach Paul Reid has been named the new head coach.

Sarasota (FL): Sarasota HS is looking for two other teams to join Manatee High for a spring Jamboree taking place May 27th at Sarasota. Please contact head coach Brody Wiseman 941-726-4281 if interested.