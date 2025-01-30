High School Scoop - Thursday January 30, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Vernon Northside (TX): Derek Schlieve, the AD and head coach at Sanford-Fritch ISD (TX), has taken the same position at Vernon Northside, per source.

Sheridan (IN): Jake Chesney, a former player for the program who spent the past two seasons under Bud Wright as an assistant, is the new head coach. He marks the first head coach hired for the program in nearly 60 years. Chesney takes over for Bud Wright, who holds the state record record with 464 victories.

Ladue (MO): Adam Hamilton, an assistant on staff the last few seasons, has been hired as the new head coach.

Tarrant (AL): Greg Appling is the new head coach at Tarrant HS.

Houston Memorial (TX): Brooks Haack has been named the new head coach.

Steinbrenner (FL): Gregory Puskas Jr. has accepted the head coaching job.

Lufkin (TX): Former Barbers Hill (TX) athletic director / head coach Carl Abseck has accepted the same positions at Lufkin.

Ladue Horton Watkins (St. Louis, MO): Ladue Horton Watkins HS has multiple coaching positions open on its football staff. There are teaching positions open in the district (2-MS Science positions, 1-MS Math position, and possibly a HS ath position in the near future.) We also have Supervisory Assistant positions open in the high school. These are hourly positions with full benefits and would be a great way for a young coach to gain experience while working in one of the highest performing high schools in the state of Missouri. If interested, please fill out the application through the district website or contact Head Coach Adam Hamilton at ahamilton@ladueschools.net. Teaching/supervisory assistant positions will need to be applied for separately through the district website.

Hollis-Brookline (NH): Patrick Gendron has been hired as the new head coach.

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS in Gwinnett County is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please email a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org. Please visit the Gwinnett County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (Job Posting #96020). The deadline to apply is February 14th.

Waterford (CT): Zeth Nolda has resigned from the head coaching job.

Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, FL): Andrew Jackson HS is looking to assistant coaches for the 2025 season. We are looking for either coaches who want to teach or adjunct coaches. We have positions available on offense, defense and special teams as well with varsity and JV. Coaches must either be certified by the state of Florida to teach or coach or be willing to obtain certification. Teaching positions may come available in English, Social Studies, or Medical Skills. We are looking for the best fit(s) whether it is a full-time teacher or an adjunct coach. No coordinator position is available at this time. Preference will be given to coaches already in the North Florida area or who are planning to relocate. Please email a resume to head coach Bobby Ramsay at ramsayr1@duvalschools.org if you are interested.

North East (MD): The head coaching job has been posted.

