High School Scoop - Thursday January 5, 2023

Sanger (TX): Head coach Rocky Smart has stepped down after leading the program to three-straight playoff appearances in four seasons in charge, Matt Stepp shares.

Shelbyville Central (TN): Shelbyville Central HS, located in Shelbyville, TN has an opening for an experienced offensive line coach. Current teaching openings include history and physical science. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jud Dryden at drydenj@bedfordk12tn.net.

Anclote (FL): Anclote HS is looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. Additional coaching supplements available. Local and/or on-campus coaches are preferred. With a growing program, including a JV for the first time since 2018, we are looking for coaches to join us this spring and into the fall. Coordinator positions could be available to the right candidates, as well as JV head coach and coordinators. We are looking for coaches that are willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round, and are looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gcliman@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Eastlake (WA): Kyle Snell has resigned from the head coaching job.

Gallia Academy (OH): Gallia Academy HS, located in Gallipolis, is accepting applicants for the offensive line position, JV head coach and/ or offensive coordinator for the upcoming 2023 season. Last year Gallia Academy went 9-3 losing in the 2nd round of the playoffs & returns 8/11 starters on both sides of the ball. If you have any interest in coaching as a volunteer or with a stipend, please reach out to the head coach via email koleton.carter@gc-k12.org

St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, LA): Head coach Randell Legette has stepped down and will become the offensive coordinator at Live Oak HS (LA), per source.

Thibodaux (LA): Drey Trosclair has been named the new head coach.

