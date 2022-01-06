High School Scoop - Thursday January 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sunlake (FL): Trey Burdick will not return as head coach.

Sherando (Stephens City, VA): Sherando HS is located just South of Winchester, VA is looking for highly qualified football coaches and teachers. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition, strong community, and administrative support. We are looking for dedicated coaches to help progress the young talent that is coming through our program. No coordinating opportunities are available at this time. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building and county. Special Education is the highest area of need. Starting teaching salary is 50k with masters. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net.

Northview (OH): After eight seasons, Doug Downing has stepped down as head coach, Jordan Strack shares.

Newton (IA): Newton HS, located 30 minutes from downtown Des Moines, is currently looking for coaches at all levels. We are looking for a varsity Assistant Coach and 2 Freshmen Assistant Coaches. Newton is a Class 4A program in Iowa (second highest class), where we went from 0-8 to 5-4 last season, with many underclassman starters/contributors. We have a nice pipeline of young players coming through the system. We recently had a voluntary early retirement program, so there are a number of teaching positions available, including at the HS (Special Ed, Spanish, Consumer Science, Math), and middle school (Health, Special Ed, Art) and four elementary positions as well. Coaching Position group is flexible, we are just looking for the right person that fits our culture. Please email Head Coach Andy Swedenhjelm at swedenhjelma@newton.k12.ia.us with any questions.