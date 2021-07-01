High School Scoop - Thursday July 1, 2021

North Port (FL): North Port High School is looking for an experienced varsity WR coach. Certified opportunities are available in HOPE, ESE, Counselor, ELA/Reading and non-certified positions are available as ESE aide. Qualified coaches should send their resume to head coach Garon Belser at fairmontstategb@gmail.com.

Grandville (MI): Grandville Public Schools (MI) has teaching openings in middle school social studies, middle school science, and other positions within the district available. We will have coaching positions available for the candidates at the varsity and sub varsity levels. If you have questions about the coaching positions please email head coach Eric Stiegel estiegel@gpsbulldogs.org. For more information on teaching positions go here.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast High School in Palm Coast, Florida which is 8 minutes to the beach is looking for a Wide Receivers or a Quarterbacks Coach . We have immediate openings in English and Science. There will not be any physical education openings. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com