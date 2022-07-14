High School Scoop - Thursday July 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Middleburg (FL): Middleburg HS has an immediate teaching opening in Social Studies. Middleburg is a 6a school in a growing community and is located 20 minutes west of Jacksonville, Florida. Looking for the best fit and position. Must be certified in Social Studies. Please send resumes to Head Coach Ryan Wolfe at ryan.wolfe@myoneclay.net.



Chico (TX): Defensive coordinator Jason Sanders has been promoted to head coach and AD, per Matt Stepp.

South Lake (FL): South Lake HS is looking for coaches. We have teaching openings in Social Studies, English, and Math. Any qualified applicants please reach out to Coach LaQuentin Taylor taylorL10@lake.k12.Fl.us.

Harvest Christian (Keller, TX): Harvest Christian Academy is looking for a passionate, christ-centered assistant high school football coach for the upcoming season. We participate in Tapps and play 6 man football. This position would be a stipend position, with a Defensive Coordinator title possible for the right candidate. There are no teaching/full time openings on campus at this time. If interested please send resume to tabbott@hcasaints.org . Thank you!

Springfield Central (MA): Bill Watson has been announced as the new head coach.

Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley (Columbia, SC) Spring Valley HS has an immediate opening for an experienced varsity defensive coach. We are looking for someone with college or Varsity HS experience. Salary includes 20 extra days and a stipend based on years of experience added to teacher salary. 210 day contract + football stipend. A PE position is open at the school. Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org. Apply here

Lennard (Ruskin, FL): Lennard HS, located just outside Tampa needs Assistant Coaches. Possible Coordinator for the right fit. In need of skill position coaches. We are looking for Teacher who can coach. We have teaching vacancies in English, VE English and Math, Social Studies, and Geometry. Please contact HC Matt Kitchie at Matthew.Kitchie@hcps.net.

North Florida Christian (FL): North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, FL is looking for an DB or OL Coach with PE Certification. We would also have possible opportunities in other sports as well. If interested, please email Brent Hill at brenthill@nflchurch.com

Piggott (AR): Piggott HS is looking for a pre-season Benefit game/jamboree on August 15 or 16. We are willing to host or travel within 2 hours. If interested, please email me at don.simmons@piggottschools.net.



