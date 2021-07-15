High School Scoop - Thursday July 15, 2021

Hamilton County (McLeansboro, IL): Hamilton County Jr./Sr. HS is looking to hire a head football coach along with high school Physical Education/Health duties. Hamilton County is located 65 miles from Evansville Indiana, and 100 miles from St. Louis Missouri. Our school district has just invested 2 million dollars in upgrades to our athletic facilities, which include a new locker room and weight room. We are looking for a candidate who has experience coaching and who can build positive relationships with kids. For more information, contact Travis McCollum at mccollumt@unit10.com.

Capitan (NM): Capitan HS is seeking an offensive / defensive line coach. Must be able to teach Social Studies at Capitan High School, which is 20 minutes outside of

the popular tourist destination, Ruidoso, New Mexico. The school schedule is Monday - Thursday, with no classes on Fridays. If interested email your résumé to coachomera@gmail.com.

North Rowan (Spencer, NC): North Rowan HS which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte is seeking a qualified Defense Assistant. We will consider the best fit for our staff. The current openings are Social Studies and Elementary Teacher Assistant. Please send resume to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

Tohopekaliga HS (Orlando FL): Tohopekaliga HS in Kissimmee is seeking a serious candidate as an assistant football coach. An experienced Offensive Line or Quarterbacks Coach would be preferred however all positions will be considered. An ESE support teaching position is available on campus. Do not apply for a the teaching position without a valid Florida teaching certification or a certificate of eligibility in ESE. Send your resume, references & valid Florida teaching certification or a certificate of eligibility to Head Coach Jeff Higgins at jeffrey.higgins@osceolaschools.net.