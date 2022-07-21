High School Scoop - Thursday July 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

King (Tampa, FL): King HS is looking for the following positions: OLB, Secondary (FS/ CB) and DL. We are in Tampa, FL near Temple Terrace. We are a program on the rise, Great Administration and full of potential. We do have teaching positions available: (3) ESE Access, (3) Math positions, VE: English & Math (Various Exceptionalities) and PE (Must have Health & PE certification). Positions can be attached to a stipend if the necessary requirements are met. Please email resumes to kingfootballbtc@gmail.com.

Bloomington (TX): Bloomington HS is looking to hire an assistant coach. Teaching Field PE. Great area 10 minutes outside Victoria and 15 minutes from Coast. BISD Pay scale located on Bloomington ISD website. Step 0 starts at $46,250. Signing Bonus $3000. Football Stipend $4000. Each additional sport $2000. Seeking best fit for staff. Please send resume to Brandon.craus@bisd-tx.org

St. Cloud (FL): St Cloud High School, in beautiful St. Cloud Florida, has an immediate opening for an electives teacher. The coach must have a valid teaching license in the state of Florida or is able to get one, in any subject matter. The teaching position is open and but is NOT a PE position. The staff position is on the defensive side of the ball, but could be a best fit if necessary as we can move some people around to make it work. Starting teacher salary for a 0 year teacher and with the football supplement around 50k. There will be opportunities to coach other sports, as well as head coaching opportunities in the very near future in several areas. Please send all inquires to Head Football Coach Mike Short at Michael.short@osceolaschools.net.

South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a Kicking Coach/ Special Teams Coordinator to work with our kickers, punters, snappers. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, CTE, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to Sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Barron Collier (Naples, FL): Barron Collier HS is searching for a committed varsity assistant coach, that is a good teachers in both the classroom and on the field. Must be committed to working with our student athletes year round in both the weight room and the classroom. There is a current teaching opening in Physical Education/ Health. Coaching positions will be based on experience and best fit. Community Coaches are welcomed to contact me. If interested please email your resume and references to jacksm3@collierschools.com.