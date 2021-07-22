High School Scoop - Thursday July 22, 2021

Green Level (NC): Green Level HS in Cary, NC is looking to hire a varsity defensive assistant. All positions will be considered for the right candidate. We do not have any teaching positions currently. Interested applicants MUST live locally and be available on weekday afternoons. Please email your resume to HC Ben Goudeau at bgoudeau@wcpss.net.

Skyview (Boise, ID): Skyview HS, outside of Boise, has a Science teaching position open. We are always looking for assistant football coaches to add to our staff. If interested, please email head coach David Young at dyoung@nsd131.org.

Coral Springs (FL): Coral Springs HS in Broward County is looking to hire an Offensive Line Coach and Secondary Coach. These are stipend positions. Looking to hire immediately. Interested coaches can contact coralspringscoltfootball@gmail.com

