High School Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Franklin County (FL): Franklin County HS, located on the beautiful beaches of the Florida Panhandle is looking for a Defensive Coordinator and a Special Teams Coordinator. All certifications are encouraged to apply. We are hoping to have these positions filled ASAP. If interested please email Head Coach Dirk Strunk at dstrunk@franklincountyschools.org.

River Ridge (New Port Richey, FL): River Ridge HS is looking for two coaches for the upcoming season. We do have paid stipends available. Experience with Linebackers, Quarterbacks or Def. Backs preferable. Please email your interest to rrhsfloridafootball@gmail.com.

Saugus (CA): We have an immediate opening for a SPED Basic Chemistry teacher who can also coach football. Must have a CA credential in SPED. Please contact Jason Bornn at jbornn@hartdistrict.org

