High School Scoop - Thursday July 29, 2021

Barron Collier (FL): Barron Collier HS, located in Naples,Fl is looking to hire a Varsity Offensive Line coach. We are in need of an energetic, hard working, committed Coach and Teacher. There is an immediate English teacher opening, applicants should have a valid Florida Teaching Certificate. There are also multiple opportunities to coach other sports also. If interested, please email resumes to Head Coach Mark Jackson at jacksm3@collierschools.com and apply via this link.

Constantine (MI): Constantine HS is looking for assistant coaches with openings in a High School English and High School Social Studies . If interested, please call or email sgriffith@constps.org.

Montgomery Central (NC): Montgomery Central HS has an immediate PE opening at West Montgomery middle school. This position comes with a high school coaching position and also one at the middle school. The high school practices before school and the middle school after school. Candidates will also coach a winter and spring sport at the middle school. Come be part of a new tradition. Must have or be able to get a NC teaching certificate and be prepared to start ASAP. Please send resume with updated references to head coach Chris Metzger at Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights in Boca Raton, FL, a 7A school, is looking for a Running Back, Offensive Line and Defensive Line coach for the upcoming season. These positions are paid positions but do not come with a teaching position so local coaches are encouraged to apply. Looking for coaches that want to build men in all phases of life and not just football. OH is an A rated school with 75% of the players being over a 3.0 GPA. Looking to hire someone immediately. If interested contact Coach Brandon Knight at Brandon.Knight@palmbeachschools.org.