High School Scoop - Thursday July 7, 2022

Cincinnati Northwest (OH): Northwest High School is looking to add two coaches to the staff immediately. Varsity Offensive Line assistant along with possible jv coordinator spot. Varsity outside linebacker or defensive line coach along with jv coordinator. We also have multiple spots in the school. Please send your resume to bschon.10@gmail.com.

Skyview (ID): Skyview HS is looking to add one or two coaches to our staff. We are looking for best available but do have more need on the offensive side. We have teaching positions available in Math and Special ED Math. Please contact Head Coach David Young at dyoung@nsd131.org if interested.

Forest Park (IN): Terry Riggs has been announced as the new head coach.

North Lenoir (La Grange, NC): North Lenoir High School (La Grange, NC) is looking for assistant football coaches on both sides of the ball. Teaching positions open include History, English, Science, Math, Special Education, and ISS. We are looking for the best fit to complete our football staff. Other coaching positions are also available for men's basketball assistant, track, and Head Softball coach. Please email resumes to robert.dunn@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Rogers Heritage (AR): Rogers Heritage HS is seeking a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Heritage is located in Northwest Arkansas and competes in the biggest classification in the state of Arkansas. Base pay with no experience and no second sport starts at over $56,000. Please email your resume and references to Head Coach Eric Muñoz at eric.munoz@rpsar.net

Carver (Montgomery, AL): Carver HS is look for a game on 8/19 or 10/28 willing to travel with a large fan base. Interested programs can contact 334-354-5589.