High School Scoop - Thursday July 8, 2021

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking position coaches with initiative and drive for Varsity and JV. All positions will be considered. Teaching positions may be available for all positions. Serious inquiries please send your resume to askari_adams@nvusd.org.

South Hagerstown (MD): South Hagerstown HS is looking for Certified Teachers who want to Coach. We have multiple openings on both sides of the ball. Applicants need to be Certified Teachers or Para Professionals. Content areas include Math, English, PE/FOT, Social Studies. Para Pro positions are needed as well. Contact Coach Lawrence at lawdog23@hotmail.com for more info.

Houghton Lake (MI): Per source, Bendle HS (MI) defensive coordinator Greg Maynard will be the new head coach.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking for an LB coach for the upcoming season. We have non-instructional positions available and will have instructional positions as we get closer to the start of school. Please contact head coach Cameron Porch at porchc@lake.k12.fl.us.

Cedar Park (TX): Michael Quintero has been officially announced as the program's new head coach.

Hamilton COunty (FL): Hamilton County HS, located 30 minutes south of Valdosta is looking for an offensive line coach with spread knowledge. I/S zone, O/S zone, power, counter. Can email me at bobbyh5585@gmail.com.