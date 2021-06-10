High School Scoop - Thursday June 10, 2021

Scottsboro (AL): Scottsboro HS is looking for two coaches. Certification is history; possible math. Looking for a defensive skill coach and the other flexible. Inquires can be made to cbell@scottsboroschools.net.

Tallwood (VA): Tallwood HS is looking for an experienced Varsity OL Coach. Possible PE and other coaching positions available also. College or High School Varsity experience preferred. If qualified and interested email HC John Kepple at John.Kepple@vbschools.com.

Halifax County (VA): Halifax County HS is searching for two football coaches; Defensive Coord and DB Coach or best in slot coaching position. We have PE, Social Studies, Science, Math, English, and Robotics. Halifax County High School is a Division 4 program located on the VA and NC border. We are looking for high energy coaches to build a successful football program. Apply at Halifax County Schools and please send a resume to Coach Senseney at rsenseney@halifax.k12.va.

Providence (NC): Providence HS is looking for a passionate and energetic defensive coach!!! Teaching spots available in Social studies and science!!! Also SMC position! Please send resumes to Weslees.ward@cms.k12.Nc.us.

Christ the King (NY): Christ the King HS is search for paid part time varsity OC, WR, QBs, DC, LBs, DL, and DBs as well as various JV positions. Looking for candidates with college or high school experience. Interested coaches can contact Jaynycbrown@gmail.com.