High School Scoop - Thursday June 16, 2022

Green Forest (AR): Green Forest HS is looking for an Assistant Football Coach who is certified in a Core Subject area, and there will be a second sport to be determined. Please contact Head Football Coach/AD Greg Tibbitt at gtibbittt@gf.k12.ar.us if you are interested.

Dixie Hollins (St. Pete, FL): Dixie Hollins HS is looking to hire assistant coaches. We have teaching openings for the following subject areas: ELA, Business Ed, Science. Also have a Student Support position available. Can be used for Campus Monitor or Classroom Support. Looking for hard-working, committed guys. Contact Coach Jason Stokes at Coachstokes51@gmail.com.

Santa Ana (CA): Santa Ana H, located in in Orange County, has some good full-time teaching positions open with football coaching. We also have some full-time hourly jobs with benefits available for the non-teacher coaches. Current subjects are ELA-Journalism, Environmental Science, Math, Chemistry, and Mild/Moderate Special Education with more coming soon. Contact head coach Charlie TeGantvoort at Charles.TeGantvoort@sausd.us.