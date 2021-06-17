High School Scoop - Thursday June 17, 2021

Park Crossing (AL): Park Crossing HS is searching for a motivated offensive line and receiver coach. Teaching abilities will be available for the right coach. Please contact Lawrence Cole (334-318-1059) or please feel free to email lawrence.cole@mps.k12.al.us.

Highlands (TX): Highlands HS is looking for a dynamic offensive coordinator who can create relationships and help in the development of the our talented student-athletes. The Offensive Coordinator will be able to run an offensive staff and delegate duties for the success of the program. Please contact Chris Castillo at ccastillo9@saisd.net to express your interest in the job.

San Barlow (OR): Sam Barlow HS in Gresham, OR has two coaching vacancies on its staff. We are looking for an offensive line coach and a defensive backs coach. Barlow is a school expecting to have 1800 students and has a proud tradition in football. Our stadium was completed in 2019 and our school has just been remodeled. We have district teaching vacancies in Sped, MS health, MS PE, and MS Steam. Please send inquiries to head coach Tracy Jackson at tracy.jackson1957@gmail.com.

Laney (NC): Laney HS has an opening on the defensive side of the ball. We are a 4A school located at the beach. Opening teaching position is History. Contact Coach Little@ Lucas.little@nhcs.net.

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS has the following openings on campus; L3.0 FTE Mild/Mod; 0.3 FTE Criminal Justice; 1.0 FTE PE; 1.0 FTE Science. Our feeder middle school has openings in: 1.0 FTE Mod/Sev, 1.0 FTE Computers/Robotics; 1.0 FTE Spanish; 2.0 FTE English; 1.0 FTE PE. Football coaching positions TBD - serious applicants should apply (ASAP) through lusd.org. Coaching resumes should be sent to jones.andrew@lusd.org.

Walton (FL): Walton HS is looking for an experienced high energy football coach. Would prefer an offensive lineman coach but not a must. Please contact Keith White Head Coach and Athletic Director at 850-258-1418 or email at Darren.white@walton.k12.fl.us.

Brook Hill (Bullard, TX): Brook Hill School is looking to add an OL coach who will also be the Director of transportation of a very small bus fleet. This a great opportunity for someone that doesn’t have a teaching certificate but has offensive line experience at Varsity or college level. Candidate must have a strong commitment to Christ. Brook Hill is a private christian school with great athletic facilities. Contact head coach, Scott Ryle, at sryle@brookhill.org if interested. No phone calls please.



Shabazz (NJ): Malcolm X Shabazz HS is looking for an running backs coach. Please send resume to Tyronecturner@gmail.com Thank you!

