High School Scoop - Thursday June 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cadillac (MI): Cadillac has a defensive coordinator position available at the varsity football program for the 2022-23 season. The school district also has multiple teaching positions still available. Those teaching positions are as follows; Spanish, PE, MS Math, MS Science, Special Ed (MS and HS) and elementary education. Interested coaches can contact fred.bryant@cadillacschools.org.

Davenport (FL): Davenport HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Wide Receiver and Varsity Defensive Back coach. Math, Science and ELA available for the upcoming semester and/or school year Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Jeff George, Jr. at jeff.george@polk-fl.net Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. No phone calls please.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson HS, located about approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, NC, is looking for a WR and DB coach with possible coordinator responsibilities. Possible teaching positions include English, Marketing, and Math. Other positions in the school include ISS and Distance Learning. Please email your resume' to Head Football Coach Andy Markatine at andymarkatine@hotmail.com.

Dover (AR): Dover HS is looking to hire an assistant football coach/ possible Jr. High Head Coach. Dover, Arkansas is located in the beautiful Arkansas River Valley and has large talented young classes coming up with a supportive community and administration. Interested applicants email your cover letter and resume to will.cox@doverschools.net.

Altavista (VA): Altavista Combined School in Altavista, VA (about 30 minutes from Lynchburg, VA) is seeking an assistant football coach. Preference would be for someone with experience coaching Wide Receivers and/or Defensive Backs, but we will take all applicants. There are currently teaching positions available in the school for both Math (algebra I certified or High school math certified - via this link) and Middle School PE (Yes PE and the Middle School and High School are attached so you would still be on campus - via this link). We have attached the link to apply below to both the math and PE positions and you may reach out to head coach Andy Cox at andy.cox@campbell.k12.va.us with questions and your football resume.

Anclote (FL): Anclote HS, located on the edge of Pasco County near beautiful Tarpon Springs, is looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. In-school coaches wanted, with available on campus positions including guidance counselor, ESE, Science, and Discipline IA . Additional coaching supplements, including Varsity Baseball HC, assistant track coach, and possibly others as the school year starts. Coordinator positions are a possibility, but looking for the best fit. We are looking for coaches that fit in well with our staff and our team culture overall. Interested coaches should be willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round, and be looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gregoryfcliman@gmail.com.

St. Cloud (FL): St. Cloud High School, in St. Cloud Florida, is looking for a best fit assistant football coach. A US History position is available at this time. Starting salary for a 0 year teacher with Football Supplement will be around 50k. Positions available on both sides of the football. Other teaching positions may come open as we get into summer. Please email Head Football Coach Mike Short at Michael.short@osceolaschools.net.