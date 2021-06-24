High School Scoop - Thursday June 24, 2021

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking for a quality, high character defensive back coach. Current openings are in Special Education, ELA and ESL. Contact HC Jeff Cortez at jccortez@lenoircityschools.

Gulf Coast (FL): Gulf Coast High School is a 8A program located in Naples, Florida. We have an immediate need for Offensive Assistants at all levels and holding a current Florida Teaching Certification in Social Science (Social Studies) 6-12. The teaching position is currently posted on Collierschools.com. and will close June 26. Candidates are also encouraged to log onto Collierschools.com and begin application process immediately. We are seeking high quality teachers and coaches who can relate to students with high academics and possess the following qualifications and characteristics: Florida Teaching Certificate, College or High School Coaching Experience, A positive attitude and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with student athletes year round, Experience with Hudl and other technologies to organize/prepare. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com with a description of your strengths, what you love about teaching and coaching.

Cheyenne (NV): Cheyenne HS is looking for motivated assistant coaches. The teaching salary starts at $41,000 with a coaching stipend. Currently, we have several teaching positions open. We are located in North Las Vegas, NV. Please send resume to Head Coach Jared Bennett at bennej6@nv.ccsd.net.

Goochland (VA): Goochland HS is looking for assistant coaches for the fall 2021 season. All positions will be considered, but no coordinator roles are available. We have a high school Social Studies position and potentially a middle school PE position (we share a complex) open that will be filled quickly. Any questions, please contact head coach Alex Fruth at afruth@glnd.k12.va.us.

Franklin County (Eastpoint, FL): Franklin County HS is looking for a defensive back coach who is certified to teach P.E.. With opportunities to coach a second sport. We are looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email a resume and letter of interest to Dirk Strunk at dstrunk@franklincountyschools.org.



