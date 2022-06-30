High School Scoop - Thursday June 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Frederick Douglass (LA): Frederick Douglass High School in New Orleans, La., is looking to hire coaches on both sides of the ball. Contact cmccloud@kippneworleans.org.

Rocksprings (TX): Head coach John Pena has stepped down for personal reasons. Rocksprings will play its first season this fall.

Arroyo Grande (CA): Arroyo Grande High School (Arroyo Grande, CA) is looking for qualified coaching candidates at all levels. A Chemistry position on campus and an Elementary PE position in the district are currently open. Please contact Head Coach Mike Hartman (Michael.hartman@lmusd.org) for more information.

New Boston (TX): Zeb Hawkins has joined the staff, per source.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either a home or away game on 8/26 and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman Asst HC @ 727-415-6050 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Tampa Leto (FL): Leto High School in Tampa, Fl is looking to add coaches for the 2022 season. We will consider all positions; however, priority will be given to Coaches with experience coaching and coordinating defense. We have multiple teaching opportunities on campus including PE/Hope. Please email HC Ron Perisee (Ronald.perisee@hcps.net) with your coaching and teaching resume, as well as references.

Tampa Leto (FL): Robert Spann has stepped down as Head Coach of the Leto High School football program. During his two-year tenure, Coach Spann led the Leto program to its first two wins in over a decade. Ron Perisee, who served as Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator this spring, has been tapped to lead the program moving forward.