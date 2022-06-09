High School Scoop - Thursday June 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Harnett Central (Angier, NC): Harnett Central is building a new staff this upcoming season. We are currently looking for a defensive coordinator. Teaching positions include History, EC, English and Math. Please send resumes to HFC Cory Barnes at jbarnes@harnett.k12.nc.us.

North Lenoir (NC): North Lenoir HS is looking for assistant football coaches on both sides of the ball. No coordinator or PE positions. Teaching positions open include History, English, Science, Math, Special Education, and EC Self-Contained. We are looking for the best fit to complete our football staff. Other coaching positions are also available for men's basketball and Head Softball coaches. Please email resumes to robert.dunn@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Mosley (Lynn Haven, FL): Mosley HS is looking for a week 1 game for 2023, 8-25-23, home or away. Our enrollment is just over 1800 students. Please email HC Tommy Joe Whiddon whiddtj@bay.k12.fl.us

Cedar Hill Newman (TX): Matt Stepp tweets that Welton Johnson will not return to the sidelines and the head coaching job is open.

Marlboro County (Bennettsville, SC): Marlboro County HS is looking to hire an OC and DC with previous varsity coordinator experience as well as an OL, Strength and boy's basketball coach. Multiple teaching positions are available. Please apply for a position via this link. Job number 810. Applicants must complete an online application via the district website. Also, interested applicants should email a letter of interest, resume, and references to qmccollum@marlboro.k12.sc.us

Caroline County (VA): Caroline County HS, located in Mildford, Virginia is looking for assistant coaches.(Offensive Lineman coach urgent) Open teaching positions are Math, English, PE and SPED. There are also positions open in the middle school. Please email resume to gjohnson@ccps.us.

Hutto (TX): Buda Johnson (TX) offensive coordinator Will Compton has been named head coach.

McClean (VA): McLean HS is looking for an assistant football coach for the fall of 2022 season. Offensive Line or Wide Receiver experience preferred. We have a Physical Education opening possible, which would require a Driver's Education certification. McLean is located in Northern Virginia, 14 miles west of Washington, DC, in Fairfax County. Interested candidates can email their resume and references to head football coach Joe Cockerham at McLeanFootballVA@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.

Fayette Ware (Somerville, TN): Fayette Ware HS is seeking a Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Football Coach. Coaching position(s) and responsibilities will be determined based on the applicant's qualifications, experience, and abilities. Several Teaching positions are currently available for next year. Non-Faculty and TA Positions will be considered. Other non-teaching positions may be available for the right candidate. All interested should submit resume to Fayette County Public Schools Athletic Director, Woodrow Lowe Jr. woodrow.lowe@fcsk12.net.

Escambia County (AL): Escambia County HS is looking for a DBs coach, QBs coach, and RBs coach. Teaching positions are Driver's Ed, Math, SPED, and teachers aid. Supplement is very competitive. If interested, please email head coach Vincent Harris at coachvincentharris@gmail.com.