High School Scoop - Thursday March 10, 2022

Toledo Woodward (OH): Woodward High School, a Toledo Public Schools 9th-12th grade comprehensive high school, is looking to fill the position of Varsity Football Head Coach. The Polar Bears are coming off a six year run in the Toledo City League as champions in 2019, and runners-up in '16, '17, '18, and '20. Selected Head Coach will have direct input for identification of coordinators and position coaches to build a cohesive coaching staff. Interested candidates can apply by following the directions below. Questions regarding any position, please call 419-671-0122. Applications for all athletic vacancies must be submitted via the online application by Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. To apply online: please go to our NEW applicant tracking system.

Appling County (GA): Due to a last minute cancellation Appling County is looking to host a Fall Scrimmage. We prefer 8/5 but could play on 8/12 if unavoidable. Please contact Nick Hayes if interested. nicholas.hayes@appling.k12.ga.us / 912.293.7076

Eau Claire Memorial (WI): Eau Claire Memorial HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Head lower-level positions may also be available. The Eau Claire School District is currently hiring teachers across many content areas as well as support staff. There are also many expected teaching and support staff openings for the '22-'23 School Year. Eau Claire Memorial's enrollment is approximately 1600 (Division I- WI's largest division). If interested, please contact Head Coach Rob Scott at coachrobscott@gmail.com.

Pensacola (FL): Cantrell Tyson has been named head coach of the program.

Ridge View (Columbia, SC): Ridge View HS is seeking applicants for the position of Varsity Football Defensive Coordinator. Current available certified positions are in Math, Science (Biology & Chemistry), PE, Social Studies and Foreign Language. Interested applicants should email your resume and letter of interest to Derek Howard, Head Football Coach, at dhoward@richland2.org.

Knoch (Saxonburg, PA): Knoch HS is currently looking for two paid positions: OC and DC. There are possibilities of teaching positions in the fall in the following: Math, Chemistry, Social Studies, BCIT. Contact Head coach Tim Burchett at burchettt@southbutler.net.

First Down Financial: First Down Financial is looking to add to its already winning team. After our cutting-edge training, applicants will have all the tools necessary to produce SIX Figure commissions. The position is commissioned based featuring unlimited income potential. Continue your current coaching career, no full-time commitment is necessary. Interested applicants should reach out to contact@firstdownfinancialinc.com to discuss licensing requirements.

Sarasota (FL): Sarasota HS is looking for games weeks 2, 7 and 8. Interested programs can contact head coach Brady Wiseman at brody.wiseman@gmail.com.

Pinecrest (Cumming, GA): Pinecrest Academy has three football coaching vacancies RBs, DBs, LBs along with 3 teaching openings in History (must be able to teach AP, preferably world), Theology, and Science (Middle school). Second sport possibilities in lacrosse, baseball, basketball, swimming, tennis. Community coaches welcome to apply. Please send teaching and coaching resume to Shawn Coury at Scoury@pinecrestacademy.org.

Jupiter (FL): Jupiter HS is looking to add 1 best-fit Assistant Coach (all positions will be considered). We’re a new staff & would love to bring in a highly-motivated, energetic, and dependable Coach. At this time, teaching positions are available in Math & Foreign Language. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County, just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Interested candidates should email please include cover letter, resume, & references to Jkradman16@gmail.com.

Spoto (Tampa, FL): Spoto HS is looking to hire quality, high character coaches for the 2022 season. We will have openings in Social Studies, ESE and English. You must be a highly effective teacher to work here and be willing to do all of the things necessary and required of a football coach year round. If you are interested. Please send your resume and references to head coach Keith Chattin at keith.chattin@hcps.net.

Fenwick (IL): Fenwick HS, located just outside of downtown Chicago in Oak Park, competes in the Chicago Catholic League and plays against some of the top high schools in the country. We are seeking qualified assistant football coaches and/or teachers who are interested in coaching and potentially teaching at our premier institution. Coaching jobs include potential roles as coordinators or lower level head coaches depending on best fit. There are potential jobs in the building coming up with social studies/foreign language/science/PE openings possible (teaching is not a requirement). We are currently the defending CCL White and IL 5A State Champions, and have sent several players to the DI level and have more coming up. Any coaches interested are encouraged to send in their resumes to Head Coach Matt Battaglia at mbattaglia@fenwickfriars.com.