High School Scoop - Thursday March 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Summertown (TN): Summertown HS has announced the hire of Rick Rice, who spent the past three seasons at Rockvale HS (TN), as their new head coach.

King (Tampa, FL): King HS in Tampa, FL is looking for qualified candidates for the following positions: OL, RBs, DL, OLBs, Corners, Safeties. Teachers preferred: This maybe a volunteer position, small stipend a possibility. Teaching positions are currently open: Math, Reading, Social Studies VE. Interested candidates please text Head Coach Dave Sevier at KingfootballBTC@gmail.com.



Cosby (VA): Cosby HS is a 6A program with a new head coach and direction. We are looking to hire a Varsity Wide Receiver and another Offensive Line Coach. We desire coaches who are high energy and able to be dedicated to a year round program. We have tremendous community & administrative support. Teaching positions are Math and the other is TBD (NO PE). Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references and/or questions to Head Coach Josh Wild at CosbyTitansFB@gmail.com.

Hamilton Christian (LA): Hamilton Christian HS has named Ragan McDaniel as their new head coach.

East Laurens (GA): East Laurens HS is looking for best fit to staff on Offense or Defense. Possible Dc for the right person. Teaching position is PE. If interested please email Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net

Reynolds (Troutdale, OR): Reynolds HS in beautiful Troutdale, OR, is seeking a Varsity defensive line coach for the upcoming season. Our program is looking for a dedicated coach would will be there for all off-season strength & conditioning, spring, and summer football. We have an immediate middle school PE position available for the remainder of the school year. The same position will be available the 2022-2023 school year as well. We also have several potential teaching positions for the upcoming school year at the high school and throughout the district. Please send resumes to Coach Murphy at kmmurphy@rsd7.net. Please visit our district employment page via this link.

Northgate (PA): Northgate HS has an opening for an offensive coordinator. Interested candidates should email Athletic Director Bryan Kyle bryan.kyle@northgatesd.net.

Northwestern (Kokomo, IN): Northwestern HS, located 45 minutes north of Indianapolis, currently has several positions open on the Varsity Staff. We are looking for guys that can coach both sides of the ball. QBs, RBs, WRs, DBs and LBs. The DC job is also a potential position. There are teaching openings in Elementary PE, Elementary and Math, for the fall. There are also potential openings in Middle school PE and Health. If interested, contact HFC Rob Patchett at Robert.Patchett@NWSC.k12.in.us