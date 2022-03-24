High School Scoop - Thursday March 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Brazoswood (TX): Hondo HS (TX) AD / head coach Joe Dale Cary has accepted the campus athletic coordinator and head coaching job at Brazoswood.

American Heritage-Delray Beach (FL): American Heritage-Delray Beach is looking for a professional, knowledgeable, experienced, and energetic Offensive Line coach to work with our outstanding student-athletes. There is a full-time, permanent substitute position available on campus. The compensation is salary-based and benefits eligible. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume in one file to Coach VanGroder at brian.vangorder@ahschool.com. No phone calls please. This position will be filled immediately and the candidate is expected to be on campus for spring football on April 25th.

Purnell Sweet (Pembroke, NC): Purnell Swett High School (Pembroke, NC): Purnell Swett HS in Pembroke, NC is looking for Varsity Assistant Coaches. Positions available are QB, RB,WR, and DB with possible OC opportunities. There is some flexibility with the coaches on staff for another position group. There are teaching positions open to include PE. Must have or be able to obtain a valid teaching certificate. We are looking for dedicated coaches that love teaching the game of football. Being able to participate in our offseason program would be beneficial. If interested, contact Head Coach Stephen Roberson at stephen.roberson@robeson.k12.nc.us

Harnett Central (Angier, NC): Harnett Central is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions for this upcoming football season. This is a new staff and we are looking for multiple positions including a defensive coordinator. Teaching positions available immediately are EC and English. Other teaching positions for fall will include Math and a possible PE slot. Please send resumes to Head Coach Cory Barnes at corybarnes00@gmail.com.

Beulah (ND): Beulah HS is looking for an assistant football coach/JV football coach (V and JV practice together; specific position will depend on applicant). Open teaching jobs include MS Physical Education / Health (which includes a weights class), MS English, MS Math as well as a general middle school and elementary position. There are other sport caching opportunities as well in addition to the possibility of a summer weights position. Beulah has 55 per class on average. Beulah is a town of about 3200 in west central North Dakota. If you don't mind a little cold in the winter, it is a nice place to raise a family, housing is reasonable, and pay is competitive. Beulah has a strong football tradition, with eleven consecutive years in the playoffs and 3 state title game appearances and a state championship in the last seven years. If interested, please contact head coach Jim Dooley at jim.dooley@k12.nd.us for more information.

Dinwiddie (VA): Dinwiddie County HS in Dinwiddie, VA is looking for a varsity assistant, DL or RBs preferred but all positions will be considered. Looking for someone who has or can obtain a teaching certificate and able to work in either the HS or MS. Teaching openings in history/social science, math, HPE, science, sped. and send resume and references to Coach Billy Mills at Coach_bmills2@yahoo.com or bmills@dcpsnet.org

Hackettstown (NJ): Hackettstown HS in NJ. He is the Former head coach at Caldwell University, along with OC stops at Bates College & RPI. He also had several HS stops, most recently at Caldwell HS in NJ where the team when 12-0 and won the Group 2 north state championship. Weiss has positions on his staff open with multiple teaching positions as well please email him at dweiss@hackettstown.org with resumes.

Meridian (TX): Hackettstown HS has named Daryle Weiss as head coach. He is the Former head coach at Caldwell University, along with offensive coordinator stops at Bates College & RPI. He also had several HS stops, most recently at Caldwell HS in NJ where the team when 12-0 and won the Group 2 north state championship. Weiss has positions on his staff open with multiple teaching positions as well please email him at dweiss@hackettstown.org with resumes.

Lubbock (TX): Former Corpus Christi HS (TX) head coach Juan Rodriguez has been named the new leader of the program.

Alma Bryant (AL): Alma Bryant HS is looking for Varsity Football Coaches. We have openings on both sides of the ball that will be filled based on best fit. ALL teaching certifications will be considered. Interested candidates should send resumes to jbsessions@mcpss.com

West Monroe (LA): West Monroe High School has an opening on both the 2022 and 2023 schedules. If interested in scheduling please contact head coach Jerry Arledge at 318.509.9188.

Freedom (Tampa, FL): Freedom HS in Tampa, FL is looking for Varsity Assistant Coaches. Positions available are RB, WR, LB, DB, and STC. There is some flexibility with the coaches on staff for another position group. There will be teaching positions open but no PE jobs available. Must have or be able to obtain a valid teaching certificate. We are looking for dedicated coaches that love teaching the game of football. Being able to participate in our offseason program would be beneficial. If interested, contact Head Coach Christopher Short at (352)615-2587 or email christopher.short@hcps.net.

Pikeville (KY): Pikeville HS has an anticipated opening for someone with a Special Education teaching certificate. Prefer a defensive line coach, or someone with knowledge on the defensive side of the ball. Please email head coach Chris McNamee at chris.mcnamee@pikeville.kyschools.us if interested.

Ferris State’s 10 Personnel Run/RPO Menu: Whoever says you can’t run the ball from 10 Personnel groupings didn’t watch Ferris State University (MI) play ball this season. Perhaps there is no one better in distributing the football than the Bulldogs, whose five starting skill players (including the QB) amassed over 280 yards rushing and 231 yards receiving per game. And over 60% of those snaps came from 10 personnel groupings, mainly 2x2 open and 3x1 formations. A QB run team by trade, the Bulldogs shifted its philosophy this season to building in pure RPOs to create softer edges for the QB. Whatever it did worked as Ferris State led the D2 ranks in total offense (551 ypg), scoring offense (47 ppg), and first downs (24 per game) capturing its first national championship in school history. Run game coordinator Sam Parker takes X&O Labs deep into how he and the offensive staff formats the Bulldogs 10 Personnel Run/RPO menu into the field, boundary, and run box dynamics. Keep reading here.

Hazel (AL): Hazel Green HS, a Class 6A program just north of Huntsville, Alabama is looking for assistant football coaches. The positions will be based upon best fit with current staff that is in place so either side of the ball is a possibility. All certifications will be considered. Send resumes and references to Charlie Wilburn, Head Coach: cwilburn@madison.k12.al.us.

Independence (Thompson's Station, TN): Independence HS in Thompson’s Station, TN (30 minutes south of Nashville) is currently accepting resumes for Varsity assistant football coaches (Positions TBD). Certified and Non-Faculty will be considered. If interested, please contact Head Coach, Scott Stidham, scott.stidham@wcs.edu.

Cibola (Yuma, AZ): Beulah HS (ND) defensive coordinator Kasey Koepplin has been hired as head coach at Cibola HS.

Southeast (Statesboro, GA): Southeast Bulloch High School is looking for a Varsity Defensive Line coach. Teaching position is credit recovery so all certifications will be accepted. If you are interested please send resume to jzito@bullochschools.org.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Thomas County Central (GA): Thomas County Central located in SouthWest Georgia is looking to hire coaches who understand the importance of relating to and building relationships with our players and community. Applicants must have high energy, be enthusiastic, and an expert of their chosen position applied for. We will have positions available at WR, Assistant OL/DL/Best Defensive Fit. All teaching positions will be considered including PE given proper credentials and certifications. Must currently hold a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send resumes and references to Associate HC Dave Windon Email: dave@nationalpreps.com

Johns Creek (GA): Johns Creek has two Paraprofessional openings. Looking for Varsity RB and DB coach. Johns Creek is a 6A Program in beautiful North Metro Atlanta coming off an Elite 8 appearance last season. Community Coaches welcome to apply. Send resumes/references to HFC Drew Connell at connellpa1@fultonschools.org