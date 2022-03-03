High School Scoop - Thursday March 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Chelsea (MI): Chelsea High School is currently looking for an assistant coach. Chelsea is coming off a 14-0 season, winning the D4 State Title. 10 minutes west of Ann Arbor. Any potential candidates please reach out to Head Football coach Josh Lucas 616-862-8562 or jlulcas@chelsea.k12.mi.us.

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS looking for coaches on both sides. May have strength and coordinator opportunities as well. Coordinator interest please send philosophy and scheme. Strength coach send a plan of action for year-around program and other sport training. All content area teachers and community coaches are welcomed to apply. Send your resume, references and teaching certificate to Berkmarpatsfootball@gmail.com.

McAlester (OK): McAlester, 5A 2019 State Quarterfinals/2020 State Semi Finals/2021 State Runner Up, is looking for an assistant football coach. Could possibly be Co-Oc if the right fit (HC calls the play). Assistant coach in another sport TBD. Teaching field is open but PE only need not apply. Ability and willingness to obtain a CDL is required. If interested please contact Head Coach: Forrest Mazey 918-413-5677 or by email fmazey@gmail.com.

NFJCA: The NJFCA (New Jersey Football Coaches Association) is seeking an opponent for Curtis HS (NY) for the weekend of 9/16 to participate in the "Battle of The Bridge" showcase line-up. Please contact Coach Jacob - NJFCA Commissioner at coachjakes44@gmail.com.

Hart County (GA): Hart County is looking for Varsity assistant position coaches and Head Middle Coach. Various teaching slots available. Contact Cory Dickerson at cory.dickerson@hart.k12.ga.us.

Dominion (VA): Dominion High School, located 45mins west of Washington, D.C. is looking for assistant varsity coaches for OL/DL. Teaching positions are anticipated. Please email resumes to Head Coach Drake Woodard at drake.woodard@lcps.org.

Republic (MO): Republic High School, located five minutes west of Springfield, Mo., is looking for an assistant coach for the 2022 school year. A possible on campus position that does not require a teaching certificate, potential salary of $26k, and paid single insurance. If interested please contact Head Football Ryan Cornelsen by email (ryan.cornelsen@republicschools.org).

North Forsyth (GA): North Forsyth High School – (6A) School located in North Metro Atlanta has an opening for Assistant Football Coach. The teaching Field is Special ED -Science Only. Interested Applicants should email Head Coach Robert Craft RCRAFT@Forsyth.k12.ga.us and AD Scott Tilden STILDEN@Forsyth.k12.ga.us.