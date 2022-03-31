High School Scoop - Thursday March 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

St. Francis (Buffalo, NY): St. Francis HS is seeking to hire a Running Backs Coach, a Defensive Line Coach, a Linebacker Coach and a Special Teams Coach for Varsity and/or JV, along with a Strength & Conditioning Specialist. Prior coaching experience at the high school and/or collegiate level preferred. We have won 16 League Titles over the last 34 years. We have full time teaching openings in Math, English, Religion, and Guidance. Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree, Master's degree preferred. NYS Certification is a plus but not required. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Send a letter of interest and resume to Brother Michael Duffy, Principal at: info@stfrancishigh.org

Weddington (NC): Weddington HS is looking for a defensive line coach for the upcoming season. Prefer someone in the building, with all teaching positions currently open. Email head coach Andy Capone andy.capone@ucps.k12.nc.us if interested.

Winslow (AZ): Winslow HS, AZ ( 3A, 650 students) has an Assistant Football Coaching /Possible Coordinator opening, Certified to teach in Arizona or the ability to become certified in Arizona preferred. Job openings in Math, Science, SPED & at the Elementary level. Email bguzman@wusd1.org

Plant City (FL): Former Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Michael Clayton has been named head coach at Plant City HS.

Bucket Teaching the Drive & Shallow Game: As an Air Raid outfit, Henderson State University (AR) has been running shallows for years. But it wasn’t until offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk heard Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talk about “bucketing” concepts that the light bulb went off. So, this off-season he re-grouped the Reddies' entire pass game into six buckets, which helped him and his staff build in accompanying tags to speed up his quarterback’s progressions. This week, X&O Labs takes a look into how the Reddies streamlined the language around its drives and shallows to produce a 62% efficiency rating finishing 4th in total offense (494 ypg), 7th in scoring offense (40.5 ppg), and 11th in passing offense (311 ypg) at the Division 2 level this season. Continue to the full article and game film.

Gravette (AR): Gravette HS is accepting applications for a Strength and Conditioning Coordinator/Teacher. Applicants must have or be willing to obtain an Arkansas Teaching Certificate as well as possess a NSCA, SCCC, USAW, or other professional certifications. The Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning year round program and “strength culture” for all sports, with the three major goals of improving athletic performance, reducing athletic injuries, and teaching lifelong fitness and movement skills. The Strength and Conditioning Coach devises training plans according to sound scientific principles, supervises training sessions, evaluates athletes, maintains athlete records, (and teaches strength and conditioning classes) which will be available to all students. The Strength and Conditioning Coach meets regularly with sport coaches to determine what the athletes need to work on. If working with an injured athlete engaged in rehabilitation, the Strength and Conditioning Coach will consult with the sports medicine or athletic training staff. The Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for maintaining the strength and conditioning facility, and for establishing policies, plans, and procedures for the safe and professional operation of the facility. Applicants must display an ability to work with both male and female athletes effectively and communicate with coaches and administrators. Interested applicants can apply on the district website (https://gravette.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx) or send inquiries to Athletic Director Norman Mitchell at norman.mitchell@gravetteschools.net.

Pasadena Dobie (TX): Pasadena Rayburn (TX) head coach Demond Stafford has been named head coach.

William T. Dwyer (FL): William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking a Offensive Line coach. Candidate must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Teaching positions are potentially available. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to: mackinley.rolle@palmbeachschools.org.

Thomas Nelson (Bardstown, KY): Thomas Nelson HS is looking to hire an offensive line coach.



Florida Central Tech (FL): Florida Central Tech is located in Lakeland Florida and is looking for coaches for the upcoming season. This is a Stipend position and we are looking to add 2-3 more coaches on the staff. LOCAL GUYS ARE ENCOURGAGED TO APPLY. If interested please email over your resume and cover letter to JHarris@cccollege.edu.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking to hire football coaches for the upcoming year. All coaching positions considered preference to offense. We will have teaching positions available for 22/23 school year (NO PE). Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us

Perry Hall (MD): Per source, Luke Ethington has been let go at Perry Hall HS. This fall, Perry Hall notched their first playoff win in six years.

Matanzas (FL): Matanzas HS, a school with an enrollment of 1850 is seeking candidates for assistant head coach. We are specifically looking for a veteran coach on the defensive side of the ball that can assist us not just schematically, but developmentally and culturally. We are very proud of the foundation laid, as we have over 60 kids in our program and over 55 Freshman signed up currently for the 2022 fall season. Not to mention Palm Coast is located 5.7 Miles from the Atlantic Ocean and is a great place to live and work! All teaching positions may be considered. If interested please contact Head Coach Matt Forrest at forrestm@flaglerschools.com. Please attach resume and be sure to state certification areas).

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! Can pay $5,000 game fee! Need 8/26, 9/2, 10/28. Email defensive coordinator David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.



