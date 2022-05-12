High School Scoop - Thursday May 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Leslie (MI): Leslie is looking to hire a Varsity football head coach with a possible middle school PE / Health job. Apply online via this link. Deadline to apply is Friday May 27, 2022.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX, is seeking a Varsity QB Coach, Varsity WR Coach, Varsity DB Coach, or MS Head Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching fields are SPED and History. Fully certified teachers will have first priority, in-state or out-of-state. Must be an outstanding classroom teacher with strong classroom management. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $54,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Teaching Clock Landmarks to Block Jailbreak Screens: Like many coaches, Rolling Meadow High School (IL) head coach Sam Baker taught "sidewalk, alley, and trash" landmarks to his offensive line to block jailbreak screen concepts. But what he found is that the rules were too rigid, often leaving players confused when there was no one to block. So, he designed a “clock system” four years ago which provided for more flexibility regardless of formation and allowed players to more quickly find defenders. Since the switch, Rolling Meadows has averaged 21.9 yards per play on tunnels and jailbreaks. And here’s the kicker… players don’t need to read a clock to execute their blocks. Watch the video.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. There are potential teaching openings in English, Math, Social Studies and Special Education. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Goldsboro High (NC): GHS is looking for assistant coaches to work in the school building. Teaching openings for the 2022-23 school year currently include Spanish, English, Health Science, TA and possibly EC. Others are likely to open at the end of the school year. Other coaching positions (winter/spring) are available as well. If interested, please email HFC at ronniemcclary@wcps.org.

McMichael (NC): McMichael HS is looking for a defensive coordinator and an offensive skill coach. We will have a permanent sub/hall monitor position as well as multiple teaching positions (no PE). Preference will be given to candidates that will work inside the building. We will also have multiple opportunities to coach a second sport. Please send resumes to head coach Tony McCants pmccants@rock.k12.nc.us.

East Peoria (IL): East Peoria HS is looking to add 3 assistant coaches who are dedicated to teaching and helping student athletes grow. The positions available are Varsity OL/DL, Varsity WR/DB and a lower level position. There’s a possible coordinator position on both sides of the ball with the right experience. We’re looking for a coach that can commit year round, previous coaching experience preferred. We will have a few teacher openings and also paraeducator positions available. All qualified candidates should send resumes to head football coach Dustin Jefferson at djefferson@ep309.org.







