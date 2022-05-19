High School Scoop - Thursday May 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Shelbyville Central (TN): Shelbyville Central HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Any certifications will be considered. Including P.E. They are located 25 minutes from Murfreesboro and 50 minutes from Nashville. Anyone interested, email head coach Josh Puckett puckettj@bedfordk12tn.net.

Central (Phenix City, AL): Central HS is looking to fill a varsity coaching position. We are looking for a varsity offensive line coach. All teaching certifications will be considered. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Patrick Nix at pnix@pcboe.net.

Lower Richland (SC): Lower Richland HS has teaching openings for the following: SpEd, 2SS, Orchestra and English. Coaching job will be best fit for team. There is a supplement available. Please send resume and cover letter to HC at marlin.taylor@richlandone.org.

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS is located on the central coast of California. We are looking for a PE teacher that can coach football. Please send resumes to jones.andrew@lusd.org

Teaching Clock Landmarks to Block Jailbreak Screens: Like many coaches, Rolling Meadow High School (IL) head coach Sam Baker taught "sidewalk, alley, and trash" landmarks to his offensive line to block jailbreak screen concepts. But what he found is that the rules were too rigid, often leaving players confused when there was no one to block. So, he designed a “clock system” four years ago which provided for more flexibility regardless of formation and allowed players to more quickly find defenders. Since the switch, Rolling Meadows has averaged 21.9 yards per play on tunnels and jailbreaks. And here’s the kicker… players don’t need to read a clock to execute their blocks. Watch the video.

Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL): Atlantic Coast HS is looking for assistant coaches on either side of the ball. Atlantic Coast is an “A” school and has teaching spots expected in every subject except for PE. Certified FL teacher is preferred but not a pre-requisite. Please contact HC Mike Montemayor at montemayom2@duvalschools.org.

Cincinnati Hills Christian (OH): Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy is looking for assistant coaches. Offensive Coordinator is available for the right candidate, but all positions will be considered. OL a high priority. OL/OC combination possible. If interested, please email head coach KC Woods at kc.woods@chca-oh.org.

Interlachen (FL): Interlachen Jr/Sr HS, which is about 35 minutes east of Gainesville, is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group as well as Offensive line film editing/breakdown (QwikCut), and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Looking for an Offensive Line Coach is our first priority, possible other coaching positions available. We will have positions open in PE, English/Intensive Reading, as well Paraprofessional positions. Interested candidates can contact Athletic Director Ron Whitehurst rwhitehurst@my.putnamschools.org

Whitehouse Heritage (TN): White House Heritage HS is seeking an offensive coordinator. Teaching position available is Sped. If interested, please send resume to Chad Broadrick at Chad.broadrick@rcstn.net.

Teton (ID): Teton HS is seeking stipend assistant football coaches with the possibility of coordinator for the right candidate. Individual position coaching is flexible. There are also teaching positions open at the high school and middle school. Please contact David Joyce at footballtimberwolves@gmail.com.