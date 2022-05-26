High School Scoop - Thursday May 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The Peddie School (NJ): The Peddie School is seeking the best candidate for a Defensive Coordinator for the 2022 season. This is a paid position, stipend between 5,000-7,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Anthony Fontana with your resume and references to afontana@peddie.org.

Lake Region (Eagle Lake, FL): Lake Region HS, located in Eagle Lake FL is looking for several assistant football coaches. JV O-Line, WR, RB, and LB’s/DB. Currently we have a Biology, Environmental Science, 2 Academic Success Coaches, 2 English, 2 ESE, and Water Academy Teacher positions available! Looking for coaches who understand the commitment to coach and being available for summer training, camps, offseason and in-season practices, games, and offseason training. If interested please contact Head Coach Ryan Mills with questions and forward resumes to ryan.mills@polk-fl.net

Harnett Central (Angier, NC): The Harnett Central program is building a new staff. We are looking to hire a coach for OL, DB and WR. Teaching positions available are History, Math, English and EC. There may be other coaching opportunities as well. Please email Head Coach Cory Barnes at jbarnes@harnett.k12.nc.us with your resume if interested.

Cocoa Beach (FL): Cocoa Beach HS is seeking an OL or DL coach. Teaching position is available. Come live and coach ball where people vacation! Interested applicants, please email or call Head Coach Ben Waldrop at waldrop.benjamin@brevardschools.org.

Crisp County (Cordele, GA): Crisp County HS is searching for coaches for the 2022 season. Coaching position is defensive line. Head Wrestling Coach is available as second sport. Teaching positions are in Math, Social Studies, & Special Education. We can assist you in getting into an alternative certification program if needed. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com

Clare (MI): Head coach Kelly Luplow has announced that he is stepping down and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. Luplow has spent the past 40 years on the Clare sidelines, 34 seasons as head coach with a 251-95 record.

Lake Worth (FL): Lake Worth Community High School is an 8a program located in Lake Worth, Florida. We are seeking assistant coaches at the following positions: Defensive Backs and JV Head Coach. Please email your coaching and professional resume to robert.nichols@palmbeachschools.org.

Structuring Non-Pressure Side Run Fits in a Multiple Fire Zone Pressures: As an 83% blitz team vs 21 and 22 personnel groupings in run heavy situations, the staff at South River High School (MD) has to be very conscious of where it is setting the pressure side vs non-pressure force elements. So, when teams utilize 20 or 11 personnel groupings on early downs, how force is handled to the weakside of the formation (particularly the B gap in Odd Front Spacing) is critical to getting stops and forcing a longer 2nd or 3rd down situation. Head Coach Steve Erxleben created a communication system for force, alley and crease defenders to the non-pressure side, which created multiple ways to force the ball and rely on alley fits and pursuit to “cage the run.” See it here.

Taylor (TX): Buffalo (TX) head coach Brandon Houston has accepted the head coach and AD role at Taylor HS.

Montgomery Central (Troy, NC): Montgomery Central HS has an immediate opening for an offensive line coach / Middle School head coach. This position comes with a PE position at West Montgomery Middle school where you will be training student athletes all day long. MCHS has recently moved into a brand new state of the art field house with locker rooms, coaching offices, and weight room. We also have just completed a jumbotron and turf field project. Come join a staff committed to creating Champions in the Game of Life. MCHS is a one county high school with a complete feeder program with two middle schools and one growing youth program. Interested certified candidates need to contact HFC Chris Metzger at 239-248-0808 and email your updated resume with current references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking Varsity Position Coaches (QB and WR), Middle School HC or Coordinator, as well as a Boys’ S&C Coordinator. Fully certified teachers in SPED, PE, and Business will get first preference. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Gadsden County (FL): Gadsden County is looking to hire coaches for the following positions: OL, RB, WR. There are various teaching positions open on the Gadsden County School's website. Please send your resume to Coach Victor Winters at coachwinters81@gmail.com.

Bloomington (TX): Bloomington HS nis looking to hire an assistant coach. Starting pay will be between $55k-$60k. Great area 10 minutes outside Victoria and 15 minutes from Coast. Looking for best fit for the staff. Please send resume to Brandon.craus@bisd-tx.org.

Academy of Richmond County (GA): Academy of Richmond County is looking to hire an assistant coach or head JV coach. SPED (Preferred) Position or History. You would be coach 8/8 on a full staff in the building. Other available positions to discuss are Head Track and Field and Assistant Baseball. SPED Certification Preferred. History Certification is an option as well. E mail medlija@boe.richmond.k12.ga.us to express interest.