High School Scoop - Thursday May 27, 2021

Thursday May 27, 2021

Sherando (VA): Sherando High School is located just South of Winchester Va is looking for highly qualified football coaches and teachers. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition and strong community support. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building and county. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net.

Moody (AL): Moody High School (5A) has openings in Science and Special Ed with multiple coaching opportunities in football and other sports. Send resumes to adam.wallace@sccboe.org if interested.

Pinson Valley (AL): Pinson Valley HS is seeking a varsity LB and WR coach. MS PE, SPED and History teaching positions available. If interested email egilbert@jefcoed.com.

TC Roberson (NC): TC Roberson High School in Asheville, NC is looking for a DB coach and Business Teacher. We have no PE available. If you are interested, please email Coach Dinwiddie at: jason.dinwiddie@bcsemail.org or call 919-395-6376.

Baker (AL): Baker High School (7A Region 1) in Mobile, Alabama is looking for a Varsity Wide Receivers Coach. Multiple teaching certifications are available. Contact Head Coach Steve Normand if interested. snormand@mcpss.com or 251-591-8219.

East Nicolaus (CA): East Nicolaus is looking to add 1-2 additional varsity assistant coaches. Specially for WRs and DBs. Interested candidates can email Coach Hagan at khagan@eastnicolaus.k12.Ca.us.

Sierra Vista (CA): Pete Moye has accepted the head coaching job.

Triton Regional (MA): Eric Burgos has been named head coach of the program.

Northside (Columbus, GA): Northside HS has a SPED and Science opening. Looking for coaches on either side of the ball. Please send info to Coach Oropeza at oropeza.andrew.j@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park, CA): Sierra Vista HS has openings in the follow positions: RB, WR/TE, LB and possibly DC. Possible subbing, no other full time positions. Stipend included. Can contact this email or head coach Pete Moye' at Moye413@gmail.com.

Hamilton (Sussex, WI):Hamilton HS is looking to add 2, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. Priority is OL & WRs w/ possible coordinator opportunity for right candidate. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 50 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings currently in multiple subject areas including PHY ED, Art, Social Studies (.83), and School Counselor. See link here for more info. We also have 2 para openings for next year right now. Sub jobs will also be available in district with $25/hr rate. Would like to finalize ASAP. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us.

Canisius (NY): Head coach Rich Robbins has decided to step down after leading the team since 2011.