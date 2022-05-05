High School Scoop - Thursday May 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Evergreen (Metemora, OH): Evergreen HS is looking for an Offensive Line Coach at the varsity level. There could possibly be an opportunity for a Run-Game Coordinator Title if the candidate is the right fit. We are a Division VI program who plays in a competitive league. We are a new coaching staff that is trying to turn around a program. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Evan Karchner at ekarchner@evgvikings.org. At this time, there are teaching positions available at the school.

Iota (LA): Iota HS currently has an opening for Offensive Coordinator. Successful candidates should have play calling experience and a valid teaching certificate. Send Resume to Principal Coby Wallace at: cwallace@acadia.k12.la.us.

Carrollton (MI): Nick Barton is taking over the head coaching job.

Silver Lake (KS): Logan Pegram, the offensive coordinator at Lawrence Free State (KS) and former NIU offensive lineman, has been named the new head coach. He replaces the legendary CJ Hamilton, who recently stepped down.

Sequoia Pathfinder (AZ): Sequoia Pathfinder Academy in Buckeye is looking to hire varsity assistants. All positions to be considered on both sides of the ball. Also looking for Middle School coaches. Stipends possibly available. Sequoia is a brand new school in Arizona's West Valley and is looking to build a great culture and future. Please contact Head Coach Steve Ciszek at sciszek1@gmail.com with your resume and cover letter.

Kemp (TX): Head coach Justin Stephens has resigned and the head coaching job is open.

Deep Run (VA): Deep Run HS is hiring a coach for the 2022 football season. We are in need of a Varsity Offensive Skill Coach. Those who apply must be committed to not just developing a football player, but also a complete young person as character development is a key aspect of our program. We currently have Exceptional Education, English, Math, and JROTC openings, but other teaching jobs may come open over the next month or so. You also do not need to be a teacher to be on staff if you live in/are moving to the greater Richmond area. Interested candidates and those with further questions should send their resume to Head Coach Joe Mullinax at jemullinax@henrico.k12.va.us

Big Valley Christian (CA): Big Valley Christian School in Modesto, Ca is looking for a JV Head Coach and a varsity assistant coach (position is negotiable). Teaching positions available, including PE. Coaches must be a believer in Jesus Christ. If interested, please contact HC Brian Berkefeld at brianb@bvcs.org.

Hempstead (TX): Donovan King has resigned from the head coaching post.

Saint Stanislaus College (Bay St. Louis, MS): Saint Stanislaus College in Bay St. Louis MS is looking for an experienced offensive line coach. Teaching openings are yet to be determined but we will have no PE openings. Local paraprofessionals are also encouraged to apply. Saint Stanislaus competes in MHSAA athletics in the 4A division. Saint Stanislaus is a Catholic day and boarding school for boys in grades seven through twelve. We are located just an hour’s drive from the cultural offerings of New Orleans, on the picturesque Gulf of Mexico coastline. At Saint Stanislaus, students thrive academically and spiritually, in an atmosphere of structure and friendly discipline grounded in the accumulated wisdom of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. Send resumes to Head Football Coach Nathan Encrapera at nencrapera@ststan.com.

Pac West (Eugene, OR): Pac West Academy is currently accepting applications for the Defensive Coordinator position. This is a stipend position with bonuses. Responsible for overseeing defensive staff, implementing defensive practice plans, leading defensive meetings, assisting in strength and conditioning workouts and recruiting. This is a position with a commission based bonus structure for the first 2 months while recruiting and monthly stipend with performance bonuses while coaching for the season (July-December). We are looking for someone that can start remotely immediately. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Adobe creative cloud and various Social Media platforms. Please send resume to info@pacwestacademy.com. - Please put “Defensive Coordinator” in the subject line. Housing is included! Serious Inquiries only must be willing to relocate.

West Johnston (NC): West Johnston HS is looking for highly motivated varsity assistant football coaches. The assistant football coach will work with position groups under the supervision of the head football coach. Offensive and Defensive coaches are needed. There will be teaching positions available at the end of the school year in PE, History, and Math. All interested applicants please send resumes to jermaineharper@johnston.k12.nc.us

Greene County (GA): Greene County HS Football in Greensboro, GA, 45 minutes from Athens, is looking for an OL and DB coach. We have Elementary PE (must be a kid magnet!), SS or SPED available. 2nd Sport (Track) is available. Very Competitive Supplements. Please email resume to terrance.banks@greene.k12.ga.us.

Vassar (MI): Vassar HS is looking to hire a new head football coach. Bachelor's degree and a minimum of five years of experience, with head coaching experience preferred. Application deadline is May 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply to lhubbard@vassar.k12.mi.us.

Deland (FL): Due to a cancellation, Deland HS is in need of a week 2 or 4 home game. Please contact Rick Darlington at 352-455-9563 or coachrickdarlington.com.

Henderson State OC Hayden Hawk Made This 1 Change to His Mesh Concept: In today’s Air Raid systems, the running back can often be the first progression in Mesh concepts, where he’s asked to access space immediately in the flat. But what if your super back isn’t a viable pass-catcher, as was the case at Division 2 Henderson State University (AR) last fall? For offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk, the answer came in building in several Mesh sequences where able-handed receivers are tasked with handling flat control responsibilities, thus keeping the back in a check-release protection scenario. These concepts not only alleviated dual-threat roles for the RB (and placed them on better receivers) but also protected the shallow concept, another proficient scheme in the Reddies' offense. The philosophy helped in producing a 62% efficiency rating finishing 4th in total offense (494 ypg), 7th in scoring offense (40.5 ppg), and 11th in passing offense (311 ypg) at the Division 2 level this season. Watch the game film.

Napa (CA): Napa HS is seeking hard-working HC JV/FR, and Varsity assistant coaches. Possible teaching Chemistry teaching position and possible History teacher position available. Experience in college or varsity is encouraged, but not necessary. If interested please send resume and references to: askari_adams@nvusd.org.

Westminster (GA): The Westminster Schools is looking for an ILB coach. Multiple teaching positions are open. We are an independent day school competing in class AAAA. Interested candidates should email Head Coach, gerryromberg@westminster.net and Defensive Coordinator adampullen@westminster.net.