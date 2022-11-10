High School Scoop - Thursday November 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cottonwood (Murray, UT): Casey Miller has resigned as head coach, per source.

Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL): Atlantic Coast HS is looking for their next head coach. Interested coaches are encouraged to forward resumes and cover letter to Athletic Director Kelly Blount at BlountI@Duvalschools.org

Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL): Head coach Mike Montemayor has stepped down.

