High School Scoop - Thursday November 11, 2021

William T. Dwyer (FL): William T. Dwyer HS, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking assistant football coaches. Currently, Certified ESE and BIA position available. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. Summer weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. . Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Interested coaches can contact DwyerHSFootball@gmail.com.

Natchitoches Central (LA): Natchitoches Central High School in Natchitoches, LA is looking for weeks 2 and 3 opponents for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. We are looking to travel week 2 and host a home game week 3 for the 2022 season. Contact Coach James Wilkerson at james.wilkerson@npsb.la if interested.

DePaul College Prep (IL): DePaul Prep is looking to fill a vacant PE / Health position in the building for the second semester. We are a growing private school on the northwest side of the city, and play in the highly competitive Chicago Catholic League. Open coaching positions are Head Freshman Coach, Head Sophomore Coach, Varsity RBs & Special Teams Coordinator. Must have PE & Health endorsement in IL to be considered. Candidates may coach other sports in the building also, or help with off season conditioning. Anyone with strength certifications is also highly encouraged to apply. Please send materials to Head Football Coach Michael Passarella at mpassarella@depaulprep.org.

Dallas Skyline (TX): Matt Stepp tweets that head coach Herman Johnson has resigned.